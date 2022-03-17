carandbike Awards 2022: Two Wheeler of the Year - Hero XPulse 200 4V

Hero's entry adventure bike the Xpulse 200 4V took home top honours at the carandbike Awards 2022. Not only was the motorcycle adjudged the Adventure Motorcycle of the Year but it also walked away with the prestigious Two Wheeler of the Year award.

Launched in October last year, the Hero XPulse 200 4V marked the shift of Hero's adventure bike to using four-valve per cylinder technology - hence the 4V. The bike had previously used a simpler two-valve set-up. The upgrade to the 4V saw power and torque climb over the older bike with the updated engine pushing put a stronger 18.8bhp at 8,500rpm and 17.35Nm of torque at 6,500rpm.

Other updates also included a revised engine cooling system and revised gear ratios for improved performance.

The XPulse 200 4V went up against some strong contenders with each contender having achieved an award in one segment or another. The TVS Raider - the Commuter Bike of the Year - came in as runner up with other nominees including the Royal Enfield Classic 350 - Modern Classic Bike of the Year, the Performance Bike of the Year - the Pulsar 250 and the Scooter of the Year - the TVS Jupiter.