CATL Unveils 4C Superfast Battery With 400 km Range In 10 Minutes

The battery can give range figures of over 700 kilometres on a full charge
By Carandbike Team

2 mins read

18-Aug-23 01:59 PM IST

Story

Highlights

  • CATL's Shenxing LFP battery offers a 400 km driving range with just a 10-minute charge.
  • Shenxing's super electronic network cathode and nano-crystallised LFP cathode material create a swift lithium ion extraction system, ensuring rapid responses to charging signals.
  • Shenxing integrates advanced temperature control, upgraded electrolytes, and intelligent algorithms. It delivers over 700 km on a single charge.

CATL has unveiled the Shenxing, a 4C superfast charging Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) battery. This battery has the capability to deliver 400 kilometres of driving range after charging for merely 10-minutes, and can give range figures of over 700 kilometres on a full charge.

 

Also Read: Gogoro Partners With Swiggy for Delivery Fleet Service In India

 

At the heart of Shenxing's performance is its utilisation of the super electronic network cathode technology in combination with a fully nano-crystallised LFP cathode material. This forms a super-electronic network, facilitating the swift extraction of lithium ions and rapid response to charging signals.

 

CATL's second-generation fast ion ring technology has been employed to enhance the properties of the graphite surface. In addition, a multi-gradient layered electrode design has been implemented, which maintains an optimal balance between fast charging and extended driving range.

Shenxing is engineered to ensure not only long driving ranges but also safe and efficient charging across a wide range of temperatures. This is achieved through structural innovation and intelligent algorithms. The integration of CATL's internal crossbeam and end plates, as featured in its CTP 3.0 technology. This enabled it to achieve a range of over 700 kilometres.

 

At room temperature, Shenxing can charge to 80% State of Charge (SOC) in a mere 10 minutes. Meanwhile, CATL uses cell temperature control technology on system platforms to ensure that cells heat up to the optimal operating temperature range rapidly, allowing a 0-80% charge in just 30 minutes at temperatures as low as -10°C. 

 

Also Read: BYD Debuts New Fangchengbao Bao 5 Strong-Hybrid SUV

 

The Shenxing battery prioritises safety with its upgraded electrolyte and a separator featuring a highly secure coating. Intelligent algorithms regulate the global temperature field within the cells, establishing a real-time fault testing system that addresses challenges posed by rapid charging, ultimately ensuring a high level of safety for the Shenxing battery.

“The future of the EV battery technology must remain steadfastly anchored at the global technology frontier as well as the economic benefits,” said Dr. Wu Kai, Chief Scientist of CATL, speaking at the launch event. “As EV consumers shift from pioneering users to ordinary users, we should make advanced technology accessible for all and enable everyone to savor the fruits of innovation.” 

 

Written by : - RONIT AGARWAL

# CATL batteries# CATL China

