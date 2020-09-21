New Cars and Bikes in India
search

China's Didi, BYD To Launch Co-Designed Ride-Hailing EV

BYD received approval from China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology to sell an electric sedan model called D1 last month, according to government documents.

| Published:
eye
  Views
expand View Photos
Didi Chuxing and BYD plan to launch test vehicles they have designed for ride-hailing services.

China's ride-hailing giant Didi Chuxing and electric vehicle maker BYD plan to launch this year a test batch of a vehicle they have designed for ride-hailing services, people familiar with the matter said. BYD received approval from China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology to sell an electric sedan model called D1 last month, according to government documents. Two people told Reuters D1 is the purpose-built vehicle for ride hailing services developed by the two firms.

The people, who declined to be named as the information is not public, said the companies were trying to deliver the vehicles to Didi's fleet partner companies within this year.

One of the sources said the model will have sliding door on the right side to free passengers from opening the door and potentially hitting cyclists or pedestrians. The car will also have larger leg-room for back seat passengers.

Shenzhen-based BYD, which is backed by U.S. investor Warren Buffett, was not immediately available for comment.

Didi, backed by SoftBank, which is China's biggest ride hailing service provider, is developing a swathe of auto-related technologies. It has launched several joint ventures with established automakers including Volkswagen, BAIC, and BYD to develop intelligent vehicles and fleet management.

In 2018, Didi formed an alliance with automakers to develop purpose-built cars for ride-hailing, with the company offering its customer and operational skills to automakers wanting to develop their own ride-hailing services in return for design expertise. D1 is the first known model since the announcement.

The move underscores how tech firms, from software makers for self-driving vehicles to car-sharing platforms, are disrupting traditional automakers amid major shifts towards electric vehicles and pay-per-use models.

Didi is also in the midst of expanding its operations in China with its CEO Cheng Wei setting a goal of completing 100 million orders a day and reaching 800 million monthly active users globally by 2022.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

0 Comments

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Latest News

China's Didi, BYD To Launch Co-Designed Ride-Hailing EV China's Didi, BYD To Launch Co-Designed Ride-Hailing EV
Nikola Share Slump Deepens As Founder Resigns Nikola Share Slump Deepens As Founder Resigns
Tesla Plans To Offer Its Dojo Supercomputer As A Service For AI Training  Tesla Plans To Offer Its Dojo Supercomputer As A Service For AI Training 
Tesla On Track For Record Deliveries Ahead Of Battery Day Announcement Tesla On Track For Record Deliveries Ahead Of Battery Day Announcement
Rivian R1T Electric Pickup Towing Test Footage Released Rivian R1T Electric Pickup Towing Test Footage Released
Government Working To Reduce GST Rates On Electric Vehicles: Niti Aayog Government Working To Reduce GST Rates On Electric Vehicles: Niti Aayog
Tata Nexon EV Subscription Offer Announced With Monthly Rental Starting From Rs. 34,900 Tata Nexon EV Subscription Offer Announced With Monthly Rental Starting From Rs. 34,900
Cobalt Demand For 5G Technology To Challenge Electric Vehicles Cobalt Demand For 5G Technology To Challenge Electric Vehicles
Aprilia RS 660 Put Through Paces By MotoGP Racers At Misano Aprilia RS 660 Put Through Paces By MotoGP Racers At Misano
Shell Launches Major Cost-Cutting Drive To Prepare For Energy Transition Shell Launches Major Cost-Cutting Drive To Prepare For Energy Transition
Indian Oil Corp Buys LNG Cargo For November Delivery: Report Indian Oil Corp Buys LNG Cargo For November Delivery: Report
BS6 Ducati Scrambler 1100 Pro Price Expectation BS6 Ducati Scrambler 1100 Pro Price Expectation
Tata Altroz Diesel Prices Slashed By Rs. 40,000 Tata Altroz Diesel Prices Slashed By Rs. 40,000
Upcoming MG Gloster To Come With Strong Off-Roading Capabilities Upcoming MG Gloster To Come With Strong Off-Roading Capabilities
MV Agusta Announces Partnership With China's QJ Motor MV Agusta Announces Partnership With China's QJ Motor
Mercedes Benz Gls Desktop
x
Tesla Plans To Offer Its Dojo Supercomputer As A Service For AI Training 
Tesla Plans To Offer Its Dojo Supercomputer As A Service For AI Training 
Tata Altroz Diesel Prices Slashed By Rs. 40,000
Tata Altroz Diesel Prices Slashed By Rs. 40,000
Honda's Royal Enfield Rival To Be Launched This Month
Honda's Royal Enfield Rival To Be Launched This Month
Tata Nexon EV Subscription Offer Announced With Monthly Rental Starting From Rs. 34,900
Tata Nexon EV Subscription Offer Announced With Monthly Rental Starting From Rs. 34,900
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities