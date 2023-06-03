Citroen Launches Made-in-India C3 in South Africa

Citroen has launched the made-in-India Citroen C3 in South Africa. The C3 hatchback for the South African market is available solely in the Feel trim and is priced at ZAR 2,29,900 (Rs 9.61 lakh approx).



Aside from being sold in a single variant, the C3 for South Africa is also offered with only one engine option - the 1.2-litre, 3-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol. The unit develops 82bhp and 115 Nm and is paired with a five-speed manual gearbox. Fuel efficiency is claimed to be 17.85kmpl, while the India-spec model offers 19.3kmpl. For the Indian market, the C3 also comes with a more powerful 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine and a 6-speed manual transmission, generating 108.4 bhp and 190 Nm. An automatic gearbox option is expected to be introduced at a later date.

On the feature side the South African-spec C3 packs in a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple Carplay connectivity, manual air conditioning, front and rear power windows, remote locking and a height-adjustable driver seat.

The C3 is available in 10 exterior colours, including six dual-tone options, and two interior dashboard colour choices. Also offered are accessories like body side moulding with chrome finish insert, chrome door handles, exterior chrome tail lamp etc.



Regarding safety, the South Africa-spec C3 comes equipped with basic features such as dual-front airbags, ABS with EBD, and seat belt reminders for front passengers. However, the India-spec Feel trim with the turbo-petrol variant offers additional safety features such as a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), electronic stability program (ESC), and hill hold assist.

Citroen recently also launched the made-in-India C3 in Nepal.

