Citroën Launches C3 Hatchback In Nepal

The C3 hatchback is being exported to Nepal from India.
23-May-23 11:11 AM IST
  Nepalese market doesn't get 1.2-liter turbo petrol engine
  Priced at approximately 36.25 lakh NPR (22.61 lakh INR)
  Currently doesn't offer the Shine variant in Nepal

Citroën India has commenced exports of its C3 hatchback model to Nepal. The car is built on the manufacturer’s CMP platform and comes at a price tag of 36.25 lakh Nepalese Rupee (Rs. 22.61 lakh). The Citroën C3 has a significantly higher price tag owing to Nepal's high import taxes. In India, the C3 range starts at a price of Rs 6.16 lakh (ex-showroom).

 

The Citroën C3 offered in Nepal is powered by a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, generating 82 bhp and 115 Nm of torque. The engine is paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox. The 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine variant is not available for the Nepalese market.

 

As for the features, the Nepalese-spec Citroen C3 is similar to its Indian counterpart. It gets a 10.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system, power windows, manual HVAC unit, dual airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors and more. The Citroën C3 is offered in two variants: Live and Feel Vibe Pack, priced at 36.25 Lakh NPR (Rs 22.61 lakh) and 37.99 Lakh Nepalese Rupee (Rs 23.69 lakh) respectively.

 

The Nepalese market does not get the recently introduced Shine variant, which is currently the top-of-the-line variant of the hatchback in India and comes with some additional features. These include alloy wheels, a reverse parking camera, and electronically adjustable ORVMs.

 

With its entry into the Nepalese market, Citroën aims to establish a presence in neighbouring SAARC nations, tapping into the demand for its compact hatchback offering. 

