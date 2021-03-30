carandbike logo
Citroen’s New SubCompact SUV Spied Testing In Snow In Sweden

The camouflaged unit doesn't give away much in terms of design but we get to see the short front and rear overhangs and yes, if we would take a guess, then this is a subcompact SUV for sure.

The Citroen C21 is likely to come only with petrol engine options expand View Photos
Highlights

  • The Citroen C21 is a subcompact SUV
  • It will rival the likes of the Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet
  • The C21 we see in the spy shots comes with steel wheels

Citroen is all set to launch the new C5 Aircross in the country in April and though we've driven the car, we are looking forward to what the price of the car will be given what all it has to offer. We know that there are more SUVs coming to India and one among those could be the new subcompact SUV that has been spied testing in snow in Sweden. Codenamed C21, the new subcompact SUV is likely to make its debut in India later this year. The C21 is a high riding compact SUV which is based on the PSA Group's Common Modular Platform (CMP), and yes completely different to the one that underpins the C5 Aircross SUV.

Also Read: Citroen C5 Aircross SUV Review

7ae0cnk

The C21 is a high riding compact SUV which is based on the PSA Group's Common Modular Platform (CMP) 

The camouflaged unit doesn't give away much in terms of design but we get to see the short front and rear overhangs and yes, if we would take a guess, then this is a subcompact SUV for sure. What we can also say with certainty is that the C21 will be entry-level SUV for the Citroen brand and it is therefore likely that it will enter a segment that's been outperforming the rest in the country.

s5n9hgn

The C21 is likely to debut in India this year 

While there are absolutely no reports on what will power this new SUV, we expect Citroen to provide, a naturally aspirated and turbocharged petrol engines. Of course, there will be both manual and automatic gearboxes on offer.

From what we can see, it's going to be a busy year for Citroen India and we can't wait to know more about the new SUV.

0 Comments

Image Source: motor1.com

