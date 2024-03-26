Login
Citroen Basalt Vision SUV Coupe Debut On March 27

The Basalt Vision is likely to be a close-to-production concept previewing the much talked about Citroen C3 X coupe-SUV for India.
Calendar-icon

By Jaiveer Mehra

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on March 26, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Citroen Basalt Vision previews upcoming C3 X
  • Expected to share design elements with the C3 Aircross
  • Expected to get the 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine from the C3 Aircross

Citroen India has teased the new Basalt Vision coupe-SUV ahead of its global debut on March 27, 2024. The all-new coupe-SUV is likely to be showcased in near-production form with the production model expected to be launched in India towards the end of 2024. Citroen for now has said that it will unveil the ‘first forms’ of the coupe-SUV, suggesting that we’ll only be looking at the model’s exterior design for now.

undefined

Also read: Citroen C3X Spied Again Ahead Of India Debut
 

The Basalt Vision previews the much talked about C3 X that is currently undergoing extensive testing. While originally thought to be a high-riding sedan with crossover-inspired design cues, the C3 X is set to be Citroen’s second SUV in the compact segment with the model set to share the same underpinnings as the C3 Aircross. The teaser only provides a look at the profile of the rear section showcasing a sharply raked tailgate and hints of the tail-lamp design. The Basalt Vision in final production form is likely to share design elements with the C3 Aircross both inside and out though Citroen could give the SUV-coupe some upgrades on the features front.

 

One of the shortcomings of Citroen’s models is that it misses out on many features offered by rivals such as keyless-go, auto climate control and more. The brand could look to address this first with the SUV-coupe before introducing the features on more models in its range.

 

Also read: Citroen C3X Interior Revealed In New Spy Shots, Launch In 2024

 

On the powertrain front, expect the Basalt Vision to use the same 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine as the rest of Citroen’s range with power output also likely to be unchanged from the Aircross. Expect the unit to be offered with both manual and automatic gearbox options.

 

In terms of rivals, expect the Basalt Vision to go up against the likes of the upcoming Tata Curvv.

