CNG Dearer By Rs. 2.5 Per Kg In Delhi

Amidst the rising cost of petrol and diesel in the country, CNG or compressed natural gas too has become more expensive by Rs. 2.5 per kg in Delhi. Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL), the natural gas distribution company which mainly operates in the Delhi & NCR region has said that the new prices came into effect today, April 4, 2022, from 6 am onwards. Effectively, right now the price for one kilogram of CNG stands at Rs. 64.11 in the nation's capital. Prices in the surrounding regions like Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad have also gone up, and currently stand at Rs. 66.68 per Kg.

CNG prices in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad have also gone up, and currently stand at Rs. 66.68 per Kg

As for CNG prices in other regions, consumers in Muzaffarnagar, Meerut and Shimla will now have to pay Rs. 71.36 for a kilogram of CNG, whereas the same in Gurugram is being retailed at Rs. 72.45 per kg. In Rewari, CNG is priced at Rs. 74.58 per kg, while CNG rates in Karnal and Kaithal stand at Rs. 72.78 per kg. At the same time, customers in Kanpur, Hamirpur, and Fatehpur will need to shell out Rs. 75.90 for a kilogram of CNG, while in Ajmer, Pali and Rajsamand, CNG is being retailed at Rs. 74.39 per kg.

Also Read: Petrol, Diesel Prices Hiked By 40 Paise, 12th Hike In 14 Days

Cities CNG Prices per kg Delhi Rs. 64.11 Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad Rs. 66.68 Muzaffarnagar, Meerut and Shimla Rs.71.36 Gurugram Rs.72.45 Rewari Rs.74.58 Karnal and Kaithal Rs.72.78 Kanpur, Hamirpur, and Fatehpur Rs. 75.90 Ajmer, Pali and Rajsamand Rs.74.39

Earlier today, state-run oil companies too increased fuel prices across India, for the 12th time in the last two weeks. Today, on April 4, prices for both fuel types are up by 40 paise in New Delhi. Prices for petrol and diesel in the national capital today stand at Rs. 103.81 and Rs. 95.07 per litre respectively. The increase in petrol and diesel rates came after a hiatus of about four months on March 22, and since then, fuel prices have seen little respite in the country.