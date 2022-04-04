  • Home
  • News
  • CNG Dearer By Rs. 2.5 Per Kg In Delhi

CNG Dearer By Rs. 2.5 Per Kg In Delhi

Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) has increased the price of compressed natural gas or CNG by Rs. 2.5 per kilogram, in Delhi and NCR. Right now, in Delhi CNG is priced at Rs. 64.11 per kg and the new rates came into effect from today, April 4, 2022.
authorBy Seshan Vijayraghvan
04-Apr-22 04:06 PM IST
CNG Dearer By Rs. 2.5 Per Kg In Delhi banner
Highlights
  • Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) has increased the price of CNG by Rs. 2.5
  • The price for one kilogram of CNG stands at Rs. 64.11 in Delhi
  • CNG Prices in Noida & Ghaziabad is Rs. 66.68; in Gurugram it's Rs. 72.45

Amidst the rising cost of petrol and diesel in the country, CNG or compressed natural gas too has become more expensive by Rs. 2.5 per kg in Delhi. Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL), the natural gas distribution company which mainly operates in the Delhi & NCR region has said that the new prices came into effect today, April 4, 2022, from 6 am onwards. Effectively, right now the price for one kilogram of CNG stands at Rs. 64.11 in the nation's capital. Prices in the surrounding regions like Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad have also gone up, and currently stand at Rs. 66.68 per Kg.

tbqee184

CNG prices in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad have also gone up, and currently stand at Rs. 66.68 per Kg

As for CNG prices in other regions, consumers in Muzaffarnagar, Meerut and Shimla will now have to pay Rs. 71.36 for a kilogram of CNG, whereas the same in Gurugram is being retailed at Rs. 72.45 per kg. In Rewari, CNG is priced at Rs. 74.58 per kg, while CNG rates in Karnal and Kaithal stand at Rs. 72.78 per kg. At the same time, customers in Kanpur, Hamirpur, and Fatehpur will need to shell out Rs. 75.90 for a kilogram of CNG, while in Ajmer, Pali and Rajsamand, CNG is being retailed at Rs. 74.39 per kg.

Also Read: Petrol, Diesel Prices Hiked By 40 Paise, 12th Hike In 14 Days

Cities CNG Prices per kg
Delhi Rs. 64.11
Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad Rs. 66.68
Muzaffarnagar, Meerut and Shimla Rs.71.36
Gurugram Rs.72.45
Rewari Rs.74.58
Karnal and Kaithal Rs.72.78
Kanpur, Hamirpur, and Fatehpur Rs. 75.90
Ajmer, Pali and Rajsamand Rs.74.39

Earlier today, state-run oil companies too increased fuel prices across India, for the 12th time in the last two weeks. Today, on April 4, prices for both fuel types are up by 40 paise in New Delhi. Prices for petrol and diesel in the national capital today stand at Rs. 103.81 and Rs. 95.07 per litre respectively. The increase in petrol and diesel rates came after a hiatus of about four months on March 22, and since then, fuel prices have seen little respite in the country.

Related Articles
CNG Prices Dearer By Rs. 2 Per Kg In Delhi-NCR
CNG Prices Dearer By Rs. 2 Per Kg In Delhi-NCR
5 months ago
CNG Prices Hiked In Delhi, Mumbai
CNG Prices Hiked In Delhi, Mumbai
6 months ago
CNG Becomes More Expensive By Rs. 1 In Delhi-NCR
CNG Becomes More Expensive By Rs. 1 In Delhi-NCR
7 months ago
CNG Price Cut By Rs 1.53 Per Kg In Delhi
CNG Price Cut By Rs 1.53 Per Kg In Delhi
2 years ago

Top trending

1Hyundai Venue
Hyundai Venue
2Maruti Suzuki Brezza
Maruti Suzuki Brezza
5000+ Certified Used Cars Near Youline
Shop from India's Largest
Collection of Certified Cars

Top Festive Picks

Used Cars Under 5 Lakh
Used Cars Under 8 Lakh
Used Cars Under 10 Lakh
Used Cars Under 20 Lakh
Used Cars Above 20 Lakh

Question Of The Day

This festive season, which car would you love to drive home?