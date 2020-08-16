New Cars and Bikes in India
Coronavirus Pandemic: 87 New COVID-19 Positive Cases Recorded At Toyota's Bidadi Plant In Less Than A Week

Sixteen more cases of COVID-19 were reported on Saturday at Toyota's Bidadi plant in Karnataka. The infected employees had last attended work on 5th, 6th, 7th, 10th, 11th & 12th August, 2020.

Toyota also confirmed the emergence of fifteen new cases of Covid-19 on August 14, 2020

Highlights

  • Toyota had reported 11 new COVID-19 cases on August 14, 2020
  • New 15 COVID-19 cases were recorded on August 13, 2020
  • The company will continue to take all preventive & remedial measures

Toyota India on Saturday reported sixteen new cases of Covid-19 among its employees. The infected employees had last attended work on 5th, 6th, 7th, 10th, 11th & 12th August 2020. A total of 87 positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported from Toyota's Bidadi plant in less than a week. The Japanese carmaker has quarantined these employees who are suspected to have had primary or secondary contact with the infected employees through appropriate contact tracing, which is in-line with government guidelines. The company will continue its operation at the plant assuring necessary safety measures taken at the facility.

Also Read: Coronavirus Pandemic: 16 New COVID-19 Positive Cases Emerge At Toyota's Bidadi Plant

l1bdhhmo

89 out of the previously infected employees have successfully recovered

However, Toyota will continue its operations at its plant in Bidadi since all the SOPs on preventive measures to contain the spread of COVID-19 infection are complied with, after confirming the safety of the workplace and adhering to all the mandatory protocols. The carmaker had reported 18, 15, 12, 15 and 11 new cases of Covid-19 on August 10, 11, 12, 13 and 14 respectively. As the infected employees are fighting against the COVID-19, it has assured the necessary support and assistance during the entire phase of treatment.

The company stated, "we would like to inform all our stakeholders that we follow the process of disinfecting the workplace daily along with special deep cleaning and disinfection of the affected work area. Going forward and considering the safety and security of its employees and all of its stakeholders as its first and foremost priority in mind, TKM will continue to take all possible preventive and remedial measures to deal with the developing situation and closely work with various stakeholders including the relevant statutory authorities."

Also Read: Five More Toyota Employees At Karnataka Plant Test COVID-19 Positive 

qcfic0ig

Toyota India will continue its operations at its plant in Bidadi, Karnataka

0 Comments

The company also announced that 89 out of the previously infected employees have recovered and are now undergoing mandatory home quarantine of 14 days, post their discharge from the hospital. Toyota has been in continues touch with the affected team members and their families to support them during unprecedented times so that the situation is handled very carefully and diligently.

