COVID-19: BluSmart Offers 50% Discount To Healthcare Workers; Announces Updated SOPs

Gurugram-based all-electric ride-hailing service, BluSmart, has announced that it will be offering 50 per cent off on all rides and rentals for the healthcare workers (medics), including medical doctors, medical students, paramedics, or an emergency medical responder. Essentially, people who are specially trained to provide out-of-hospital care in medical emergencies. Given the fact that BluSmart is currently present only in Delhi & NCR, the offer will be limited to the region. The initiative has been announced amidst the rising number of coronavirus cases in India, which is growing exponentially.

Commenting on this initiative, Anmol Jaggi, Co-Founder & CEO, BluSmart said, "The second wave of COVID like last year has brought about a series of challenges with itself. This initiative will help us eliminate some of those challenges brought about by the lack of accessibility, by providing our medics with a safe ride at a minimal cost. Due to lockdown being implemented again in the cities especially in Delhi there are a lot of barriers these medics might face while travelling and by this step, we aim to make their travel hassle-free."

Blusmart EVs also come with a cockpit that separates the drivers from the customers, to ensure everyone's safety.

In addition to that, the company has also announced some updates made to its Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) with regards to the COVID protocol. Now, customers using the BluSmart mobile application can get their driver's vaccination status on the app, along with the driver's temperature and last taxi sanitisation time. The vehicles also come with a cockpit that separates the drivers from the customers, to ensure everyone's safety. Furthermore, to ensure no-touch travel for the customers, driver-partners will now open and close the doors for them and sanitise customers' hands before and after every trip. Also, to ensure timely cab availability, the company has introduced a no-cancellation policy.

Several other brands have announced Covid initiatives and relief measures in India. Hero MotoCorp has partnered with Ramakrishna Mission Sevashram, Kankhal in Haridwar, Uttarakhand to bolster the town's healthcare system and response to COVID-19. Ford is donating five million surgical masks, 100,000 N95 masks and 50,000 gowns to India via its philanthropy arm - Ford Fund, in addition to monitory support to organisations providing essential COVID-19 relief. Anand Mahindra, Chairman, Mahindra Group rolled out the 'Oxygen on Wheels' project in a bid to ease the transportation of Oxygen. On the other hand, Hyundai India has announced a relief package of ₹ 20 crore which will be donated through its philanthropic arm, Hyundai Motor India Foundation (HMIF).

