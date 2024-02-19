Customer Buys Ather Worth Over Rs 1 Lakh Using Rs 10 Coins
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
Published on February 19, 2024
Highlights
- Customer buys Ather electric scooter using Rs 10 coins.
- Ather currently has the 450S and the 450X in its portfolio.
- Company to introduce new Rizta family electric scooter later this year.
While purchasing a new car or a motorcycle, customers usually prefer to make payments by cheque, online banking or by card. However, one customer from Jaipur opted to pay for an Ather scooter with coins, leaving the dealership and the company CEO perplexed. A customer in Jaipur chose to pay for his Ather electric scooter using Rs 10 coins in an interesting and amusing purchase. Tarun Mehta, co-founder and CEO, Ather Energy shared the interesting incident in a post on X (formerly known as Twitter).
Also Read: Ather 450S Price Reduced By Up To Rs 25,000; Now Priced From Rs 1.10 Lakh
The image shows the customer taking delivery of his Ather electric scooter after making the payment with the many pouches filled with Rs 10 coins. While Mehta did not reveal the exact purchase, the company sells the 450S and 450X e-scooters in the market. Prices for the models start from Rs 1.10 lakh for the former, going up to Rs 1.38 lakh for the latter, both ex-showroom, Jaipur.
Also Read: Ather Rizta Family E-Scooter: Fresh Images Surface Online
While Ather continues to retail the 450S and 450X, the company is gearing up to introduce the new Rizta family electric scooter later this year. The company has been slowly revealing more details about the upcoming offering, which promises to be the biggest in class with a comfortable riding posture and a spacious seat. The Ather Rizta will be based on a new platform and is likely to be revealed in July, followed by its official launch close to the festive season.
