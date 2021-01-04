CV Sales December 2020: Ashok Leyland Registers 14 Per Cent Y-o-Y Growth

Home-grown commercial vehicle manufacturer, Ashok Leyland, has released the sales data for the month of December 2020. Last month, the company's total sales stood at 12,762 vehicles, thus witnessing a good 14 per cent Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth as compared to the 11,168 units sold in December 2019. At the same time, compared to November 2020, during which the company's total sales stood at 10,659 vehicles (Medium and Heavy Commercial Vehicles + Light Commercial Vehicles), Ashok Leyland saw a Month-on-Month (M-o-M) growth of almost 20 per cent.

The company's total exports stood at 905 units in December 2020, a 15 per cent growth compared to December 2019

In the domestic market, Ashok Leyland total sales stood at 11,857 units, a 14 per cent growth, as against 10,378 units sold in India, in December 2019. At the same time, compared to the 9,727 vehicles sold in November 2020, Ashok Leyland witnessed a M-o-M growth of almost 22 per cent. The company's total exports, on the other hand, stood at 905 units in December 2020, and it witnessed a growth of nearly 15 per cent compared to the 790 units exported during the same month, in 2019. However, compared to 932 vehicles that were exported in November 2020, Ashok Leyland saw a M-o-M drop of about 3 per cent.

Ashok Leyland's light commercial vehicle (LCV) segment saw a massive 42 per cent growth last month

Ashok Leyland's total sales of Medium and Heavy Commercial Vehicle (M&HCV), including trucks and buses, stood at 6,884 units in December 2020, and that's a marginal 2 per cent decline compared to the 7,025 units sold during the same month in 2019. Ashok Leyland's light commercial vehicle (LCV) segment, on the other hand, saw a massive 42 per cent growth last month, at 5,878 units, as against 4,143 units sold in December 2019. This growth in LCV sales could be seen as an outcome of the company's newly launched LCV - Bada Dost, which went on sale in India a couple of months ago.

