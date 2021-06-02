CV Sales May 2021: Ashok Leyland's Total Sales Drops 62% Against April 2021 Amidst COVID Lockdown

Home-grown commercial vehicle manufacturer, Ashok Leyland has released its monthly sales numbers for May 2021. Last month, the company's total sales stood at 3199 units, registering a 62 per cent decline compared to 7961 units sold in April 2021. This steep fall in the company's Month-on-Month sales can be attributed to the near-total lockdown imposed by several states during the month of May, which impaction both production and sales. That said, compared to a year ago, when Ashok Leyland sold 1420 in May 2020, the company witnessed a growth of over 125 per cent. However, last year in May India was still coming out of a nationwide lockdown this growth is merely an anomaly, as the two are not comparable.

In the domestic market, the company's sales stood at 2738 units, which compared to April 2021's domestic sales of 7961 units, is a MoM decline of over 65 per cent. While still an anomaly, compared to 1277 units sold in May 2020, the company saw a YoY growth of 114 per cent. During the month, Ashok Leyland's sales from medium and heavy commercial vehicles (M&HCV) alone stood at 1513 units (both trucks and buses), while the remaining 1225 units came from the Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV) segment.

In May 2021, Ashok Leyland's total exports stood at 461 units, which compared to 379 units exported in April 2021, is a MoM growth of 22 per cent. The same compared to 143 units exported a year ago, in May 2020, is a growth of 222 per cent, however as mentioned earlier, this is not really an actual growth as the conditions were very different. During the month, Ashok Leyland exported 440 units of medium and heavy commercial vehicles (M&HCV), including trucks and buses, while the remaining 21 units came from the Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV) segment.