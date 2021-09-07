Delhi-Based Start-Up EV Plugs Launches New App That Helps You Locate Charging Stations

A Delhi-based start-up called EV Plugs has launched its new mobile application that will help you locate electric vehicle charging stations near you. Claimed to be India's first, independent aggregator app for EV charging stations, EV Plugs is available for both iOS and Android phone users, and via a website as well. The company says that the application currently has over 1000 verified listings, alongside tips for the EV owners on what to do while they are waiting for their electric vehicle to be changed.

The EV Plugs mobile application is available for both iOS and Android devices, with over 1000 verified listings

EV Plugs was co-founded in 2021 by EV enthusiasts Manish Narang, Kapil Narang and Ashwani Arora. The company was started with an undisclosed funding, raised from their family and friends. EV Plugs says that the charging infrastructure in India is growing at a fast pace, however, there is a dire need among EV owners, for a single go-to place for verified listings. And that is where EV Plugs comes in.

Commenting on the new venture and the platform going live, Manish Narang, Co-Founder, EV Plugs, said, "We expect the market to be flooded with EVs across categories (2-wheeler, 4-wheeler, 3-wheeler, and HMVs) and by default EV charging stations. However, it's going to be multiple decades before we reach a situation similar to diesel and petrol where one can be assured of finding one station within a few kilometres whichever part of India, excepting the remote regions. EV Plugs exactly addresses this felt and real need of EV owners effectively and we will keep updating the listings in real-time. In the future, we also plan to introduce the facility of EV owners being able to book slots at these stations through our platform and other related value-added services. Our aim is to emerge as the one-stop platform for multiple needs related to EVs for the millions of owners who would be owning one sooner or later."

The EV Plugs application will show you all the charging stations near you which are compatible with your electric vehicle

Now, this not an entirely new concept. There are several existing mobile application that already offer you this information. Even EV charging infrastructure providers like Tata Power, EESL, and Magenta have mobile application for customers to not just locate but also book charging slots. However, EV Plugs functions like an aggregator for EV charging stations of different brands. So, you have multiple options to choose from and based on your EV. However, right now the app doesn't allow you to book charging time, and neither does it show you how many free slots are available. A feature that can be highly beneficial to save time and effort, and is offered by some of the aforementioned players.