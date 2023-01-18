Ducati Begins Production Of MotoE Electric Race Bikes

Ducati has announced production of electric race bikes for the 2023 MotoE World Championship. Production of the Ducati V21L electric bikes will be completed by mid-February, Ducati has said in a press release, adding that 23 units will be ready. In addition to the 18 motorbikes that will be raced, five spare units will be made available. According to Ducati, each prototype is assembled by expert technicians in the Ducati MotoE Racing Department with the same process, precision and attention to detail typical of the high craftmanship used to build a MotoGP bike.

Ducati CEO Claudio Domenicali with technicians of the Ducati MotoE Racing Department.



Claudio Domenicali, CEO Ducati, says, “The start of production of the Ducati MotoE is a historic moment for our company, which with this project is thoroughly studying the technologies of the future for the world of motorcycling. It is an important area of experimentation, in which we are investing to build know-how, so that we will be ready when battery technology should allow the creation of an exciting electric road bike with the weight, performance and range that enthusiasts expect from a Ducati. We are therefore embarking on this new adventure with the aim of developing the people and skills within the company to shape what the character of a future Ducati electric road bike might be.

“The MotoE project represents a decisive step for Ducati to contribute to the reduction of CO2 emissions on the product side, alongside research into synthetic fuels (efuel) that can reduce the total CO2 emissions of internal combustion engines to zero. Environmental sustainability is something that all individuals and all companies must consider a priority if the delicate balance of the planet is to be preserved. Ducati is committed to this also at industrial level, and the construction of the new Finitura e Delibera Estetica area classified as Nearly Zero Energy Building is just the latest example”.

In all, 23 units of the Ducati V21L electric race bike will be production ready by mid-February 2023, Ducati has said in a press announcement.

In 2023, Ducati will replace Energica as the motorcycle supplier in the MotoE World Championship, and the V21L was unveiled last year, with the bikes being tested since then by a number of riders including Michele Pirro, Chaz Davies and Alex De Angelis. The V21L is Ducati’s first electric motorcycle and marks the beginning of a new era for the Italian brand, that of sustainable and clean energy. The first tests of riders and teams for the 2023 World Championships are scheduled for March 6, 7 and 8 in Jerez, followed by Barcelona’s Montmelo circuit on April 3, 4 and 5.

The race debut will take place at the French Grand Prix on May 13, 2023. The 2023 MotoE World Championship calendar is spread over eight Grands Prix with two races per weekend, both on Saturdays. After the French debut, the MotoE World Championship will be present in all the following European races until the Misano GP, thus will continue at Mugello on the weekend of 11 June, at Sachsenring on the following weekend and at Assen on the 25 June. After the summer break, the Ducati MotoE bikes will return to the track at Silverstone on 5 August, before tackling the final three Grands Prix at the Red Bull Ring (20 August), Catalunya (2 September) and Misano (10 September).