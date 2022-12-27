Ducati World Champion Replica Bikes Booked Out Within Two Hours

The 260 units each of the limited and numbered series Ducati Panigale V4 Bagnaia 2022 World Champion Replica and Ducati Panigale V4 Bautista 2022 World Champion Replica are all sold out. Each bike carries the rider’s original signature on the tank, and all bikes were assigned in just a few hours, with many Ducatisti enthusiasts ordering both models, Ducati said in a statement.

The two bikes were unveiled on the day of “Campioni in Piazza2,” the event with which Ducati celebrated its historic double success in MotoGP and WSBK with its fans. The bikes were presented at a press conference by Ducati CEO Claudio Domenicali, together with Pecco Bagnaia and Álvaro Bautista, and proved to be an immediate success, with many Ducatisti wanting to enrich their collection with both Panigale V4 2022 World Champion Replica bikes. It took only a few days to completely sell out the available examples of the limited series.

The Ducati DesertX adventure bike is the brand's most recent launch. The DesertX has been launched with a starting price of Rs. 17.91 lakh (Ex-showroom) in India.

Francesco Milicia, VP Global Sales & After Sales Ducati, said, “2022 has been an incredible year for Ducati both on the track and in the market, confirming the integration and continuous transfer of technology and expertise between production and racing that is unparalleled in the world of motorcycling. We thought the best way to share the successes of 2022 with the most passionate Ducatisti was to provide them with exclusive, numbered bikes, individually signed by Pecco and Álvaro. At this time, when our brand is as solid as ever and projected into the future, we also wanted to pay homage to our history, recalling with both replicas the founding of Ducati, which dates back to 1926″.

The two special series, based on the Panigale V4 S, feature the bike liveries of Pecco Bagnaia #63 and Álvaro Bautista #19. Each model in the series will be autographed in original on the tank by the rider, and the signature will then be protected by a layer of clear coat. The two motorbikes are produced in a limited numbered series of 260, celebrating Ducati’s year of birth, 1926.

Each bike will be delivered in a packing case with dedicated graphics and will come with a certificate of authenticity, a custom bike cover and the Ducati Data Analyser+ data acquisition system.

Other technical details that characterise the special edition bikes are the rear exhaust manifold heat shield, alternator cover, front and rear fenders, and front brake ducts, all made of carbon fibre. Also made of carbon fibre, combined with titanium, is the cover protecting the single-sided swingarm. For those owners who want to take advantage of the performance of these two motorcycles on the circuit, they will be able to mount additional accessories provided, such as the carbon fibre open clutch cover, licence plate and mirror removal kits and the billet aluminium racing fuel cap.