Ducati To Launch Nine New Models And Two Showrooms In India In 2023

It is already turning out to be a wonderful new year for Ducati fans in India. The company has announced that it will be launch nine new models and inaugurate two new dealerships in India this year, replete with timelines and prices of the motorcycles as well. The new model launches include the Panigale V4 R, Monster SP, Diavel V4, Streetfighter V4 SP2, Multistrada V4 Rally, Scrambler Icon 2G, Scrambler Full Throttle 2G, Scrambler Nightshift 2G and finally, the Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini. Now that, is a tasty, delectable slew of motorcycles right there!

Ducati India will also open two new state-of-the-art dealerships in 2023, starting with Ducati Chandigarh in January 2023 and Ducati Ahmedabad in Q1. Both these showrooms will be 3S facilities and will offer sales, service and spares from the same location.

Ducati has also promised that the deliveries of the DesertX will begin from the second week of January 2023, which was already launched a few weeks ago. The first launch from Ducati India in 2023, will be in Q2, which are the Monster SP and the Panigale V4R. The Monster SP, with MotoGP inspired livery will be priced at Rs. 15.95 lakh.

It will be followed by the launch of the Panigale V4R, which will be priced at Rs. 69.99 lakh. The Panigale V4R gets technology straight from Ducati’s MotoGP and World SBK heroics this season, with the OEM winning in both championships, making it one of the very few companies that have won both top-tier two-wheeler racing championships in the same season.

The third quarter of 2023 will see the launch of the Streetfighter V4 SP2 along with the all-new Ducati Diavel V4, with the power-cruiser getting the famed Ducati V4 Granturismo engine for the first time. The Streetfighter V4 SP2 gets all the performance trimmings that come with the ‘SP’ tag and will be priced at Rs. 35.33 lakh while the Diavel V4 range will be launched with prices starting at Rs. 25.91 lakh.

The last quarter of 2023 will see Ducati India launching the Multistrada V4 Rally first, at a price of Rs. 29.72 lakh which will be followed by the launch of the entire range of the second generation of Ducati’s scrambler family, including the Icon 2G, Full Throttle 2G and the Nightshift 2G.

The Icon 2G will be priced at Rs. 10.39 lakh while the Full Throttle and the Nightshift will be priced at Rs. 12 lakh each. The new Scrambler range gets a revamped design and lots of changes to the engine along with the chassis being updated with a revamped swingarm and trellis frame.

And the last launch of the year will be the Ducati Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini. It is a special edition model that takes inspiration from the Lamborghini Huracan STO, getting dedicated livery and design. Ducati says that only a few units will make their way to India and all of them are already spoken for. The motorcycle will be priced at Rs. 72 lakh and will be the most expensive model to be launched in India.

All prices mentioned in the article are ex-showroom, India and are subject to change.