Ducati Introduces MyDucati Mobile App For Customers

In a bid to connect with their customers and offer a single platform for all things Ducati, the Italian bike maker has introduced the MyDucati mobile app globally. The new application is available on both Android and iOS platforms and can be downloaded for free from the respective app stores. The MyDucati app brings the Italian manufacturer's world under one roof for the user that includes new experiences, access to nearest dealerships, exclusive content and preview to the brand's upcoming model range. Existing MyDucati users will be able to sign up with the same credentials on the new app as the website.

Some of the salient bits on the MyDucati app include the Garage section where the customers can consult the documentation of their motorcycle and carry a digital Ducati Card, which is the company's official Ducatista document. The app also allows you to configure its motorcycles virtually, while owners can also customise their own rides by uploading a picture. The app allows you to save and share the picture with your friends and even the dealer.

Furthermore, the MyDucati app can locate the closest dealer based on geo-localisation, consult the services available and even make an appointment for a test ride with a few clicks. There's also a News section that keeps users up to date in real-time about all that's happening around the world under the Ducati brand. There is a reserved section for the Desmo Owners Club (DOC) community where the members can interact with each other and share their experiences. The app will also offer access to promotions and personalised services based on the interests and preferences selected by the user.

