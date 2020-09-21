BS6 Ducati Scrambler 1100 Pro Price Expectation

Ducati India will launch the Ducati Scrambler 1100 Pro range tomorrow. These will be the new range of scramblers from Ducati and get significant changes and upgrades over the previous Scrambler 1100 models. With new colour schemes and graphics, new exhaust, re-designed seat and a shorter rear fender, the Scrambler 1100 Pro models make the motorcycle even more appealing. Ducati is likely to launch the Scrambler 1100 Pro along with the top-spec model which is the Scrambler 1100 Sport Pro. Our estimate is that the BS6 Ducati Scrambler 1100 Pro will be priced at ₹ 11.5 lakh while the Scrambler 1100 Sport Pro will be priced at ₹ 12 lakh (ex-showroom, prices).

(The new Ducati Scrambler 1100 Pro is powered by a 1,079 cc, L-twin putting out 83.5 bhp, 90.5 Nm)

In terms of design, the Scrambler 1100 Pro gets new colour schemes, new graphics and the round headlight gets an 'X' motif. The new models look much more appealing than before. The exhaust unit is new too and so are the seat and the chopped rear fender, giving that sexy, retro vibe. The Scrambler 1100 Sport PRO will be the flagship variant and while it may have the same design, it gets additional features like Ohline suspension, low-slung handlebar and bar-end mirrors in typical cafe racer style. Both models will get ABS, traction control, ride-by-wire and three riding modes, which are Active, City and Journey.

(We expect Ducati to launch the Scrambler 1100 Pro and the Sport Pro model as well)

The Ducati Scrambler 1100 PRO models will continue to be powered by the 1,079 cc, L-twin with desmodromic valve timing, which puts out 83.5 bhp of power at 7,250 rpm and 90.5 Nm of peak torque at 4,750 rpm. The L-Twin engine is paired to a six-speed gearbox and if our ride experience with the BS4 Scrambler 1100 is anything to go by, we expect this model to be as engaging and fun to ride as well.

