BS6 Ducati Scrambler 1100 Pro Launch Date Revealed

Ducati India will launch the BS6 Scrambler Pro range in India on September 22, 2020. The Ducati Scrambler 1100 Pro will be the company's second BS6 model to be launched after the Panigale V2.

The Ducati Scrambler 1100 Pro range will be launched in India on September 22, 2020

Highlights

  • Ducati will launch the BS6 Scrambler 1100 Pro range on Sep 22, 2020
  • The Scrambler 1100 Pro range gets design updates along with new graphics
  • We expect prices to start from Rs. 10.5 lakh (ex-showroom)

Ducati India is all set to launch the BS6 version of the Scrambler 1100 Pro in India on September 22, 2020. The Ducati Scrambler 1100 Pro made its global debut in January 2020 and it is basically and updated version of the Scrambler 1100, with new graphics and subtle design changes. The Scrambler 1100 Pro will be the second BS6 Ducati model to be launched in India after the Panigale V2. The Ducati Scrambler 1100 Pro gets a new two-tone colour scheme called 'Ocean Drive' along with a new dual tail-pipe on the right, new number plate holder and new livery too. The new Scrambler 1100 Pro also gets a retro touch in form of a black metal 'X' on the headlamp.

Also Read: Ducati India Teases New Scrambler Launch

ssf5t6f4

(New Ducati Scrambler 1100 Pro is powered by 1,079 cc, L-twin engine putting out 83.5 bhp and 90.5 Nm)

The engine specifications on Scrambler 1100 Pro remain the same as the regular Scrambler 1100, which is a 1,079 cc L-twin engine, making 83.5 bhp at 7,250 rpm and 90.5 Nm at 4,750 rpm and is paired to a 6-speed gearbox. The Scrambler 1100 Pro models get traction control, cornering ABS and three riding modes - Active, City and Journey, like in the older models.

Also Read: Ducati Scrambler Sport Pro Limited Edition Model Unveiled

t33t3gb8

The 2020 Ducati Scrambler 1100 Pro features new colours, new headlight design and new taillight, along with new graphics

Ducati is likely to launch Scrambler 1100 Sport Pro along with the 1100 Pro as well. Apart from new styling updates, the Sport Pro gets Ohlins suspension, lower handlebar with cafe racer style bar-end mirrors. The Scrambler 1100 Sport Pro also gets a new matte black colour scheme along with a newly painted 1100 logo. The Scrambler 1100 PRO will come with Marzocchi front forks and a Kayaba monoshock.

We expect the prices of the BS6 Scrambler 1100 Pro to start at ₹ 10.5 lakh or so.

