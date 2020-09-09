New Cars and Bikes in India
Ducati India Teases Updated Scrambler

The new Ducati Scrambler will be the second updated BS6 Ducati to go on sale in India after the Ducati Panigale V2.

Ducati India has teased the launch of the Scrambler 1100 PRO

Highlights

  • Ducati Scrambler 1100 PRO models likely to be launched in India soon
  • Scrambler 1100 PRO and Scrambler 1100 Sport PRO to be launched
  • Prices expected to begin upwards of Rs. 11 lakh (Ex-showroom)

Ducati India has teased the next launch on the company's social media handles, and it's likely to be the updated Bharat Stage VI (BS6) Ducati Scrambler. While there are no details on which model of the Scrambler will be launched, it's expected that Ducati will introduce the new Scrambler 1100 PRO and Scrambler 1100 Sport PRO, the revamped and bigger Scramblers. The Ducati Scrambler 1100 PRO models are powered by the 1,079 cc, L-twin engine with desmodromic valve timing, which puts out 83.5 bhp of power at 7,250 rpm and 90.5 Nm of peak torque at 4,750 rpm.

Also Read: Ducati Scrambler 1100 PRO India Launch Details Revealed

2020 Ducati Scrambler 1100 PRO and Scrambler 1100 Sport PRO are expected to be launched very soon

The new teaser image only shows the Scrambler's headlight, with the X-shaped motif and the LandOfJoy text along with the image clearly confirming that the next launch will be the Ducati Scrambler. The Ducati Scrambler 800 has an aluminium headlight bezel, while the Scrambler 1100 PRO has a blacked out bezel. And going by the image, it seems to be quite possible that Ducati will be launching the Scrambler 1100 PRO models in India, and sometime within September 2020.

Also Read: What We Know About The Ducati Scrambler 1100 PRO

The Ducati Scrambler 1100 PRO range gets subtle styling updates along with new colour schemes as well

The Scrambler 1100 Sport PRO is the higher spec model and will get premium Ohlins suspension, low-slung handlebars and cafe racer styled bar-end mirrors. The Scrambler 1100 PRO will come with a Marzocchi front fork and Kayaba monoshock. Both the Scrambler 1100 PRO models are equipped with Ducati Traction Control (DTC), cornering ABS, and three riding modes - Active, Journey and City. Prices are expected to begin at around ₹ 11 lakh (Ex-showroom).

