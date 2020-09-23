BS6 Ducati Scrambler 1100 Pro: All You Need To Know

The BS6 Ducati Scrambler 1100 Pro range was launched in India recently and it becomes the second BS6 model from Ducati to be launched in India after the Panigale V2. Globally, the Scrambler 1100 Pro range was revealed in January this year and it was supposed to come to India earlier, but the coronavirus pandemic resulted in the motorcycle launch getting delayed. Nonetheless, now that it is here in India, we tell you everything you need to know about the latest scrambler from Ducati.

Design

(The Scrambler 1100 Sport Pro gets bold '1100' written on the fuel tank. The seat is shorter and so is the rear fender. The exhaust unit is new too)

Ducati offers two Scrambler 1100 models in India, the Pro and the Sport Pro. Both models get new colour schemes and graphics. The Sport Pro in particular gets '1100' written on the fuel tank while the 1100 Pro gets a new colour scheme called 'Ocean Drive'. The twin-exhaust unit is new too and so is the number plate holder. The rear fender is chopped shorter as well. Plus, the round headlight gets an 'X' motif, an old-school but cool touch. Plus, the seat trim is new too.

Features and Cycle Parts

(The new Scrambler 1100 range gets a new exhaust unit as well)

Like the previous model, the Scrambler 1100 Pro range gets ride-by-wire, three riding modes, which are active, city and journey along with cornering ABS, traction control and The bikes of course get LED lighting all around. While the 1100 Pro gets Marzocchi suspension and a Kayaba monoshock at the rear, the Sport Pro gets 45 mm Ohlins upside down forks up front and an Ohlins monoshock at the rear. In terms of braking hardware, the 1100 Pro range is equipped with a Brembo Braking System with ABS Cornering as standard. At the front, a 320 mm double disc has been fitted with two Brembo monobloc four-piston callipers and at the rear, there is a 245 mm disc on which a 34 mm single piston calliper works.

Engine

(The Scrambler 1100 Pro gets a 1,079 cc L-Twin engine making 85 bhp and 88 Nm of peak torque)

The engine specifications on Scrambler 1100 Pro remain the same as the regular Scrambler 1100, which is a 1,079 cc L-twin engine which is air-cooled and makes 85 bhp at 7,500 rpm and 88 Nm of peak torque at 4,750 rpm. The motor is paired to a 6-speed gearbox and the clutch is a wet multi plate type with hydraulic control and a servo-assisted slipper function that limits rear wheel destabilisation during down-shifts.

Pricing

The BS6 Ducati Scrambler 1100 Pro is priced at ₹ 11.95 lakh while the Ducati Scrambler 1100 Sport Pro is priced at ₹ 13.74 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom, India. The bookings for the motorcycles have begun and Ducati says that the deliveries will begin in October 2020.

