Ducati Scrambler 1100 Dark PRO Unveiled

Ducati has introduced an entry-level variant of the Ducati Scrambler 1100 called the Ducati Scrambler 1100 Dark PRO. As the name implies, it's a dark themed motorcycle, and positioned as a more affordable entry point into the Scrambler 1100 family. The new trim has been unveiled in Europe, but Ducati India is expected to bring it to India, to offer a slightly more affordable version of the Ducati Scrambler 1100. The Scrambler 1100 PRO is offered in India with prices starting at ₹ 11.95 lakh (Ex-showroom).

The Ducati Scrambler 1100 Dark PRO is the more affordable variant in the Scrambler 1100 PRO family

The primary changes to the Dark PRO is using slightly more affordable components to offer a lower price point into the Scrambler 1100 PRO range. The Ducati Scrambler 1100 Dark PRO is nearly identical to the 1100 PRO but gets cheaper, more conventional classic mirrors, a plain, satin matte black paint scheme, with a aluminium finish panel on the sides of the fuel tank. The radiator cover, under tank panel, and heat shield for the exhaust all get what Ducati calls the 'natural anodised aluminium parts'.

The Ducati Scrambler 1100 Dark PRO features a black colour, classic round mirrors, and metal finish

On the electronics suite, the Ducati Scrambler 1100 Dark PRO also gets Ducati Traction Control (DTC), which has been specially calibrated for this model, cornering ABS, and three standard riding modes, Active, Journey and City. The new Scrambler 1100 Dark PRO carries the same hardware, including the 1.079 cc, Desmodromic L-twin engine, which makes 85 bhp at 7,500 rpm and 88 Nm of peak torque at 4,750 rpm. Suspension units include an upside down front fork and Kayaba monoshock at the rear. In India, the new Scrambler 1100 Dark PRO is expected to be introduced as well, with possibly a slightly lower price tag, of under ₹ 11.50 lakh (Ex-showroom).

