EICMA 2022: Top 5 Adventure Bikes

The EICMA show in Milan is the world’s best-known motorcycle show, and every year, the best of the best from the world’s top brands showcase their upcoming motorcycles at the Milan show. This year is special, with several new adventure bikes being showcased from much-awaited names like the Honda Transalp, Benelli’s new TRK 800, and the Suzuki V-Strom 800DE. Of special mention are MV Agusta’s first adventure bikes, the Lucky Explorer 9.5 and Lucky Explorer 5.5. So, here’s a look at the top 5 adventure bikes showcased at EICMA 2022, and some of which may be introduced in India.

The Honda XL750 Transalp revives the Transalp name and introduces a new middleweight adventure bike from Honda with a new 755 cc engine.



Honda XL750 Transalp



Honda has revived the Transalp name by taking the wraps off the much-anticipated Honda XL750 Transalp at the Milan show. The new Transalp is Honda’s latest offering in the middleweight adventure motorcycle segment, and sports the same 755 cc parallel-twin engine as the recently unveiled Honda CB750 Hornet. The engine on the new Transalp boasts of a claimed 90.5 bhp and 75 Nm of peak torque.

The Honda XL750 Transalp is an off-road focussed adaventure bike.



With 208 kg kerb weight, 200 mm suspension travel 210 mm ground clearance, four riding modes, five-level traction control and more, the Honda XL750 Transalp certainly comes well-equipped. The XL750 Transalp also gets 21-inch front wheel and 18-inch rear wheel with tube-type wire spoke wheels, indicating the bike’s off-road focussed intent. It certainly boasts of all the features and performance to take on established rivals like the Triumph Tiger 900 Rally, BMW F 850 GS and the KTM 890 Adventure.

The new Suzuki V-Strom 800DE will sit between the V-Strom 650XT and the V-Strom 1050XT.



Suzuki V-Strom 800DE



The Suzuki V-Strom 800DE is the latest middleweight adventure bike from Suzuki, and will sit between the Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT and the Suzuki V-Strom 1050XT. The V-Strom 800DE is powered by Suzuki’s new 776 cc, parallel-twin DOHC engine, which produces 82 bhp at 8,500 rpm and 78 Nm of peak torque at 6,800 rpm.

The Suzuki V-Strom 800DE will come loaded with features, but lacks tubeless tyres.



The V-Strom 800DE gets a 21-inch front wheel and a 17-inch rear wheel, which are wirespoked and shod with Dunlop Trailmax Mixtour tyres. The tyres however, are not tubeless, even though its little brother on sale in India - the V-Strom 650XT - gets tubeless tyres. It also gets fully adjustable Showa suspension with 220 mm travel on both ends, and 220 mm of ground clearance too. On the chassis front, it gets a steel frame with an aluminium swingarm, and the bike is designed to have a narrow profile for better control.

The Benelli TRK 800 will be launched in Europe first, by around April 2023



Benelli TRK 800

The Benelli TRK 800, the Italian-Chinese brand’s flagship adventure bike was unveiled in production form at the Milan motorcycle show. The Benelli TRK 800 is powered by a 754 cc, liquid-cooled, DOHC, eight-valve, parallel-twin engine which produces 76 bhp at 8,500 rpm and 67 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm. The engine is shared with the Benelli Leoncino 800, and the TRK 800 comes with a six-speed gearbox, and a torsion-assisted wet slipper clutch.

New 754 cc engine, adjustable suspension, with 50 mm Marzocchi fork with 170 mm travel, wire-spoke wheels underscore off-road ready intent.



The chassis is high strength steel trellis frame, and the ergonomics have been considered to make the bike easily accommodate both rider and passenger, according to Benelli. The front suspension is an upside down 50 mm Marzocchi fork, adjustable in rebound, compression and preload with 170 mm travel, and at the rear is a monoshock adjustable in spring preload and damping, with 171 mm wheel travel. The Benelli TRK 800 rides on 19-inch front and 17-inch rear aluminium alloy wheels with wire spokes, kitted out with 110/80-19 and 150/70-17 tubeless tyres.

The MV Agusta Lucky Explorer 9.5 offers all the features, performance and cycle parts you could expect from a top-spec middleweight adventure bike.

MV Agusta Lucky Explorer 9.5

The MV Agusta Lucky Explorer 9.5 is one of two models showcased at the EICMA 2022 show in Milan, with also a smaller Lucky Explorer 5.5. Both the Lucky Explorer adventure bikes are inspired by the Cagiva Elefant that raced in the original Paris-Dakar rally in the 1990s. The Lucky Explorer 9.5 is powered by a 931 cc, inline three-cylinder engine which makes 122 bhp at 10,000 rpm and 102 Nm at 7,000 rpm. The 9.5 will compete directly with the Triumph Tiger 900 Rally Pro.

7-inch screen gets Bluetooth connectivity, and access to three riding modes, cornering ABS and other features.



Three riding modes, cornering ABS, fully-adjustable suspension and Bluetooth connectivity all come in the 9.5. The 9.5 runs on 21-inch front and 18-inch rear wheel combination, offering spoked wheels with tubeless tyres, and suspended from 48 mm upside down fully adjustable Sachs forks with 220 mm travel, and Sachs monoshock with rebound, compression and spring preload adjustability at the rear, with 210 mm travel. Ground clearance is 230 mm and the bike’s dry weight is 220 kg.

Benelli BKX 250 is Italian-Chinese brand's new small displacement ADV



Benelli BKX 250



The Benelli BKX 250 is the brand’s small adventure bike, powered by a 250 cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine which puts out 25.8 bhp at 9,250 rpm and 21 Nm of peak torque at 8,000 rpm. The 250 cc engine is an existing unit used in the Benelle TRK 251, but has been updated for 2023.

The Benelli BKX 250 is positioned as an off-road ready quarter-litre adventure bike



The BKX 250 weighs 165 kg, and has a seat height of 835 mm, with a ground clearance of 220 mm, underscoring the bike’s off-road capability. The spoked aluminium wheels are shod with mixed profile tyres in 100/90-19 and 140/80-17 sizes. Suspension system consists of a 41 mm upside down fork with 180 mm travel and a progressive shock absorber adjustable in preload. Braking duties are handled by a 280 mm front floating disc with a four-piston caliper and a 240 mm rear disc with a single-piston floating caliper.