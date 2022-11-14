EICMA 2022: Benelli BKX 250, BKX 250S Unveiled

Benelli has easily been one of the most active brands at the just-concluded EICMA 2022 show in Milan, Italy. The Italian-Chinese manufacturer unveiled a new quarter-litre adventure bike at the Milan show, called the Benelli BKX 250, a small lightweight machine with a minimalistic style. The BKX 250 is powered by a 250 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine which is already used by the brand, but updated in cooling, intake and exhaust. Updated for 2023, the single-cylinder engine now makes 25.8 bhp at 9,250 rpm and 21 Nm of peak torque at 8,000 rpm and comes with a six-speed gearbox.

The Benelli BKX 250 has been positioned as an off-road ready quarter-litre adventure bike with 220 mm ground clearance, 180 mm suspension travel, and wire spoke wheels.



The BKX 250 weighs 165 kg, and has a seat height of 835 mm, with a ground clearance of 220 mm, underscoring the bike’s off-road capability. The spoked aluminium wheels are shod with mixed profile tyres in 100/90-19 and 140/80-17 sizes. Suspension system consists of a 41 mm upside down fork with 180 mm travel and a progressive shock absorber adjustable in preload. Braking duties are handled by a 280 mm front floating disc with a four-piston caliper and a 240 mm rear disc with a single-piston floating caliper.

The Benelli BKX 250S will be the road-going model, more of a touring machine with decent everyday ability.



Benelli has also developed a more road-going S version of the BKX 250, which misses out on the fairing, gets 150 mm suspension travel and runs on 17-inch alloy wheels shod with road tyres. Both models are also likely to be accompanied by smaller 125 cc models, which will be introduced in some markets. We don’t expect the BKX 250 anytime before the end of 2023 to be introduced in India.