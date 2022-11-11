EICMA 2022: India-Bound Benelli TRK 800 Unveiled

Italian-origin brand Benelli, now owned by China’s Qianjiang Group, has announced its intentions to finally bring to the global market its long-awaited Benelli TRK 800 adventure bike. After showcasing the bike at last year’s Milan motorcycle show, the company has now unveiled the production model at this year’s EICMA 2022, and the TRK 800 will now arrive at dealerships, first in Europe by the middle of 2023, and then possibly India towards late 2023.

Benelli TRK 800 bult around a new 754 cc, eight-valve, DOHC, liquid-cooled, paralllel twin engine



The Benelli TRK 800 is powered by a 754 cc, liquid-cooled, DOHC, eight-valve, parallel-twin engine which produces 76 bhp at 8,500 rpm and 67 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm. The engine is shared with the Benelli Leoncino 800, and the TRK 800 comes with a six-speed gearbox, and a torsion-assisted wet slipper clutch.

Steel trellis frame, top-spec fully adjustable Marzocchi suspension, wire-spoke wheels shod with tubeleess tyres.

The chassis is high strength steel trellis frame, and the ergonomics have been considered to make the bike easily accommodate both rider and passenger, according to Benelli. The front suspension is an upside down 50 mm Marzocchi fork, adjustable in rebound, compression and preload with 170 mm travel, and at the rear is a monoshock adjustable in spring preload and damping, with 171 mm wheel travel.

Benelli has kitted out the TRK 800 with 19-inch front and 18-inch rear wheel, shod with tubeless tyres and anchored with a Brembo braking system.



The Benelli TRK 800 rides on 19-inch front and 17-inch rear aluminium alloy wheels with wire spokes, kitted out with 110/80-19 and 150/70-17 tubeless tyres. The Brembo braking system gets dual 320 mm semi-floating discs on the front wheel with a four-piston caliper, and a 260 mm diameter rear disc with a single-piston caliper.

The Benelli TRK 800 is the top-spec model in the TRK family. Europe launch is expected in mid 2023

The TRK 800 gets a large adjustable fairing, handguards and deflectors, providing decent protection to both rider and passenger. The bike gets a large fuel tank capacity of 21 litres for long hours in the saddle, and also features an intuitive and user-friendly dashboard, equipped with a 7-inch high-resolution full-colour TFT screen.

The engine displacement will pit the TRK 800 in direct competition with the Suzuki V-Strom 800DE, as well as the BMW F850GS, but depending on the price, the TRK 800 will also end up competing with the likes of the Triumph Tiger 850 Sport in India. The Benelli TRK 800 is one of several adventure bikes unveiled at EICMA 2022, which includes the Honda XL750 Transalp, Suzuki V-Strom 800DE and the MV Agusta Lucky Explorer 9.5. Which one is your favourite adventure bike unveiled at EICMA 2022? Let us know.