Euro-Spec Jeep Compass Updated With More Tech For 2024

The European spec model receives a feature update and now packs in an upgraded Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Tech package with greater functionality.
By Carandbike Team

1 mins read

Published on December 23, 2023

Story

    Jeep has updated the Compass SUV for European markets for the 2024 model year.  The SUV, while not getting any notable styling updates, now packs in more tech than the outgoing model including an upgraded suite of Level 2 advanced driver assistance tech. 

     

    Jeep says that the European-sepc Compass now comes with over 80 safety features including Drowsy Driver Detection, Pedestrian/Cyclist Automatic Emergency Braking Full-Speed Forward Collision Warning with Active Braking, Active Lane Management, and Rear Cross Path detection. Furthermore, the brand says that the Level 2 ADAS functions are no longer restricted to just highways but can be used on a variety of roads. The enhanced ADAS package though is only offered as an option. 
     

    The 2024 Compass also gets a revised trim line-up for the new model year - Altitude, Summit, Overland and Trailhawk.
     

    The "Altitude" features 18-inch alloy wheels and high-beam LED headlights. Climbing the trim ladder, the "Summit" adds 19-inch wheels, a two-tone black roof, and ventilated leather seats, while the "Overland" furnishes itself with off-road specific enhancements including increased ground clearance and all-terrain tyres. All the trims receive new class A+ tyres. 
     

    The off-road-focused "Trailhawk" trim gets specialised features like skid plates, Selec-Terrain 4x4 system, and a plug-in hybrid powertrain.
     

    As with the 2023 model, the European-spec 2024 Compass carries forward with the mild-hybrid petrol and plug-in hybrid powertrain options. The 128bhp 1.5-litre mild-hybrid 'e-Hybrid' integrates a 48V motor into its seven-speed automatic transmission. Meanwhile, the plug-in hybrid variant has a 1.3-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine coupled with an 11.4kWh battery, delivering 237bhp and an electric-only range of approximately 48 km. 
     

    The Compass also receives new interior and exterior colour options for the new model year.

    # Jeep# Jeep Europe# Jeep Compass# Euro-Spec Jeep Compass# Jeep Compass update
    Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

