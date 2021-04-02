Exclusive: 2021 Kia Seltos Will Not Get The Panoramic Sunroof, Launch This Month

The 2021 Kia Seltos will not get the panoramic sunroof but will continue to offer the electric unit

Kia Motors India is readying an updated version of the Seltos compact SUV that will arrive on April 27, 2021. Kia is readying the updated Seltos with the new brand logo that debuted globally earlier this year and a bunch of new features. However, contrary to rumours, the panoramic sunroof feature will not be a part of the feature list on the 2021 Kia Seltos. A source close to the development of the model has confirmed the detail to carandbike. We reached out to Kia India for an official response and the automaker said. "Kia Motors India does not respond to any speculations."

Also Read: Kia Sonet, Seltos Will Get The New Logo By Mid-2021

The reason why a panoramic sunroof is making headlines on the 2021 Kia Seltos is that the feature is extremely popular in the segment and is offered by a number of rivals. This includes the Korean sibling Hyundai Creta, Tata Harrier, and the MG Hector. Nevertheless, the Kia Seltos does get an electric sunroof that will continue to be on offer on the MY2021 version.

The new Creta, Tata Harrier and MG Hector get a panoramic sunroof in the segment, the Seltos does not

Perceivably, a panoramic sunroof gives the Seltos rivals an edge in terms of the list of features. However, barring the segment-leader - Hyundai Creta - both the MG Hector and the Tata Harrier are a few thousand units off the Seltos in terms of monthly sales figures. While Creta sells an average of 12,000 units per month, the Seltos is placed second and sells about 8000 units every month.

Also Read: Tech Check: Can The Skoda Kushaq Take On Hyundai Creta Or Kia Seltos?

Nevertheless, the 2021 Kia Seltos will still remain a feature-loaded SUV in the segment, and already covers the fancy and tech-friendly offerings. We can expect to see subtle styling revisions to bring a fresh new look to the model, along with the new Kia logo that marks a new direction for the company with new goals for mobility.

Also Read: Kia Motors India Discontinues Select Variants Of Sonet And Seltos

The 2021 Kia Seltos will continue with the same engine and transmission choices as well

With the panoramic sunroof missing, we can expect Kia Motors India to not bring a substantial increase in pricing on the new Seltos SUV. The model range currently starts at ₹ 9.89 lakh, going up to ₹ 16.89 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom Delhi) for the range-topping GTX+ trim. More recently, Kia India silently discontinued the HTX Plus AT trim on the Seltos. The move has been made to rationalise the line-up based on demand. The carmaker has stopped accepting bookings for this variant but will honour the existing bookings.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.