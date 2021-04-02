carandbike logo
search

Exclusive: 2021 Kia Seltos Will Not Get The Panoramic Sunroof, Launch This Month

carandbike can exclusively confirm that the 2021 Kia Seltos will not get a panoramic sunroof, like several of its rivals, but the model is in line for a subtle refresh and will be the first Kia car in India to get the new brand logo.

Sameer Contractor By  Sameer Contractor | Updated:
eye
0  Views
The 2021 Kia Seltos will not get the panoramic sunroof but will continue to offer the electric unit expand View Photos
The 2021 Kia Seltos will not get the panoramic sunroof but will continue to offer the electric unit

Highlights

  • The panoramic sunroof will be skipped on the 2021 Seltos
  • The 2021 Kia Seltos will get the new Kia brand logo
  • The new Seltos is likely to get a subtle refresh and price revision too

Kia Motors India is readying an updated version of the Seltos compact SUV that will arrive on April 27, 2021. Kia is readying the updated Seltos with the new brand logo that debuted globally earlier this year and a bunch of new features. However, contrary to rumours, the panoramic sunroof feature will not be a part of the feature list on the 2021 Kia Seltos. A source close to the development of the model has confirmed the detail to carandbike. We reached out to Kia India for an official response and the automaker said. "Kia Motors India does not respond to any speculations."

Also Read: Kia Sonet, Seltos Will Get The New Logo By Mid-2021

The reason why a panoramic sunroof is making headlines on the 2021 Kia Seltos is that the feature is extremely popular in the segment and is offered by a number of rivals. This includes the Korean sibling Hyundai Creta, Tata Harrier, and the MG Hector. Nevertheless, the Kia Seltos does get an electric sunroof that will continue to be on offer on the MY2021 version.

16bl7bv

The new Creta, Tata Harrier and MG Hector get a panoramic sunroof in the segment, the Seltos does not

Perceivably, a panoramic sunroof gives the Seltos rivals an edge in terms of the list of features. However, barring the segment-leader - Hyundai Creta - both the MG Hector and the Tata Harrier are a few thousand units off the Seltos in terms of monthly sales figures. While Creta sells an average of 12,000 units per month, the Seltos is placed second and sells about 8000 units every month.

Also Read: Tech Check: Can The Skoda Kushaq Take On Hyundai Creta Or Kia Seltos? 

Nevertheless, the 2021 Kia Seltos will still remain a feature-loaded SUV in the segment, and already covers the fancy and tech-friendly offerings. We can expect to see subtle styling revisions to bring a fresh new look to the model, along with the new Kia logo that marks a new direction for the company with new goals for mobility.

Also Read: Kia Motors India Discontinues Select Variants Of Sonet And Seltos

2geqhj1o

The 2021 Kia Seltos will continue with the same engine and transmission choices as well

0 Comments

With the panoramic sunroof missing, we can expect Kia Motors India to not bring a substantial increase in pricing on the new Seltos SUV. The model range currently starts at ₹ 9.89 lakh, going up to ₹ 16.89 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom Delhi) for the range-topping GTX+ trim. More recently, Kia India silently discontinued the HTX Plus AT trim on the Seltos. The move has been made to rationalise the line-up based on demand. The carmaker has stopped accepting bookings for this variant but will honour the existing bookings.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Research on Kia Seltos

Kia Seltos

Kia Seltos

Ex-Showroom Price
₹ 9.89 - 17.65 Lakh
EMI Starts
20,5309% / 5 yrs
Compact SUV
Petrol , Diesel
Manual , Automatic
16.5 - 21 Km/l
find-new-car
View Specification / Features
compare-cars
Check User Ratings & Reviews
 emi
Check On-Road Price
  • Kia Seltos Door
    Kia Seltos Door
  • Seltos Backview
    Seltos Backview
  • Seltos Sideview
    Seltos Sideview
  • Seltos Side View
    Seltos Side View
  • Kia Seltos
    Kia Seltos
  • Kia Seltos Track Rear View
    Kia Seltos Track Rear View
  • Kia Seltos Track View
    Kia Seltos Track View
  • Kia Seltos Top View
    Kia Seltos Top View
  • Kia Seltos Front View
    Kia Seltos Front View
  • Kia Seltos Seating
    Kia Seltos Seating
  • Kia Seltos Dashboard
    Kia Seltos Dashboard
  • Kia Seltos Airbag
    Kia Seltos Airbag
  • Kia Seltos Smart Air Purifier
    Kia Seltos Smart Air Purifier
  • Kia Seltos Bose Premium Sound System With 8 Speakers
    Kia Seltos Bose Premium Sound System With 8 Speakers
  • Kia Seltos 2603cm 1025 Touchscreen 1778cm 70 Cluster
    Kia Seltos 2603cm 1025 Touchscreen 1778cm 70 Cluster
  • Kia Seltos 360 View Camera
    Kia Seltos 360 View Camera
  • Kia Seltos Smart 2032cm 80 Head Up Display
    Kia Seltos Smart 2032cm 80 Head Up Display
  • Kia Seltos Ventilated Power Seats
    Kia Seltos Ventilated Power Seats
  • Kia Seltos Weekend Trips
    Kia Seltos Weekend Trips
  • Kia Seltos Holiday
    Kia Seltos Holiday
  • Kia Seltos Plan For The Unplanned
    Kia Seltos Plan For The Unplanned
x
Cricketers T Natarajan & Shardul Thakur Receive The Mahindra Thar As Promised By Anand Mahindra, Share Pics On Social Media
Cricketers T Natarajan & Shardul Thakur Receive The Mahindra Thar As Promised By Anand Mahindra, Share Pics On Social Media
Range Rover SVAutobiography Ultimate Editions Launched
Range Rover SVAutobiography Ultimate Editions Launched
2021 Volkswagen T-Roc Launched; Priced At Rs. 21.35 Lakh
2021 Volkswagen T-Roc Launched; Priced At Rs. 21.35 Lakh
2022 Nissan Patrol Nismo Unveiled
2022 Nissan Patrol Nismo Unveiled
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities