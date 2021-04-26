carandbike logo
search

F1: Charles Leclerc Is Against The $30 Million Driver Salary Cap 

By the end of his 5-year contract, Leclerc would be in the running to command upwards of $20 million.

Sahil Gupta By  Sahil Gupta | Updated:
eye
0  Views
Leclerc joined Hamilton and voiced his opposition to a cap on salaries expand View Photos
Leclerc joined Hamilton and voiced his opposition to a cap on salaries

Highlights

  • The 23-year-old has voiced his opposition to the proposal
  • He said that he will communicate his thoughts to the FIA
  • Earlier Lewis Hamilton was vocal against the salary cap for drivers

Charles Leclerc has joined Lewis Hamilton by voicing his displeasure over the proposed salary cap for drivers limiting their yearly salaries to $30 million. 

"I don't agree with the salary cap," he told Sky Italia. "We'll talk about that with the FIA and with the people that are here to take those decisions," said the 23-year-old. 

Leclerc who earns $12 million a year from Ferrari isn't amongst the highest earners in the sport. Lewis Hamilton is the highest earner at $40 million per year despite taking a pay cut and both Max Verstappen and Fernando Alonso earn upwards of $20 million a year. 

e6a31f2g

Charles Leclerc has voiced his concern against the proposed salary cap for drivers 
Photo Credit: Twitter

In the wake of the $145 million budget cap for all the teams, there are talks of a driver salary cap as well something which will impact the salaries of the top 10 drivers in F1. 

Last year, Sebastian Vettel was also said to be earning upwards of $30 million per year at Ferrari but took almost a pay cut of 50 per cent to join Aston Martin. 

Leclerc is amongst the rising stars of F1 and will almost certainly be one of the few drivers who will get impacted by the $30 million salary cap in the case it is formalised. At the end of the 2019 season, he was handed a 5-year contract by Ferrari till 2024 something which the legendary Italian team didn't even offer to Michael Schumacher. 

By the end of his 5-year contract, Leclerc would be in the running to command upwards of $20 million. That being said, Leclerc has also said that no amount of money will lure him away from the team based in Maranello. He has also spoken about renewing his contract beyond 2024. 

0 Comments

Even F1 boss, Stefano Domenicali is not totally in favour of the salary cap for drivers as he believes they are the stars of the show. 

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

New Car Models

x
Indian Auto Industry Loses A Stalwart: Jagdish Khattar Dies
Indian Auto Industry Loses A Stalwart: Jagdish Khattar Dies
Auto Shanghai 2021: Maserati Unveils Ghibli And Levante F-Tributo Edition
Auto Shanghai 2021: Maserati Unveils Ghibli And Levante F-Tributo Edition
Suzuki Hayabusa Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 16.40 Lakh
Suzuki Hayabusa Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 16.40 Lakh
Rolls-Royce Dawn Kita Edition Unveiled
Rolls-Royce Dawn Kita Edition Unveiled
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities