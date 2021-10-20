F1: Mick Schumacher Reminds Fernando Alonso Of Michael Schumacher

Mick Schumacher has made an impressive debut in F1 with the lowly Haas team. At the Turkish GP, he even broke into Q2 during qualifying which even caught the eye of Williams CEO Jost Capito. But even Fernando Alonso, the man who dethroned his father after his 7 world championships in 2005 and 2006, has said that the 22-year-old reminds him a lot of the legendary German.

Alonso who returned to F1 in 2021 now finds himself competing against his old rival's son. "It is really something special to have him in F1. He reminds me a lot of his father. In body language, in facial expressions, with almost everything. He even has the same abbreviation as his father on the time monitor. I find that very touching," said the 40-year-old Spaniard.

The reigning F2 champion is a spitting image of his legendary father

"I like him a lot, I like his style, I like that he is in F1. I can only wish him a better car soon," said Alonso.

Alonso and Schumacher were embroiled in a titanic battle for the world championship in 2006 which the Spaniard won out from the retiring German. In that season Michael Schumacher even revealed his super competitive side when he decided to park his car at Monaco after qualifying to deny the Spaniard a clean lap which got him a penalty, something that proved pivotal in deciding the world championship.

"Above all, I learned one thing from him: never give up. Michael has always been nice to me, we respected each other a lot. He always made me feel that he wished me every success and that I should enjoy winning the championship," Alonso said of Michael Schumacher who hasn't been seen publicly since 2013 after his skiing accident where he is said to be rendered in a vegetative state.