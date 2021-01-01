New Cars and Bikes in India
F1: Sebastian Vettel Was Curious About Aston Martin 

Vettel joins Aston Martin which has been rebranded from Racing Point as just, not the lead driver, but also as the global brand ambassador

Vettel had joined Ferrari in 2015 with a hope of emulating his idol Michael Schumacher expand View Photos
  • Vettel was very curious about the new Aston Martin project
  • His last few years at Ferrari were tumultuous
  • At Aston Martin he will be paired alongside Lance Stroll

Sebastian Vettel has revealed that he was very curious and excited about the Aston Martin project after his much talked about a stint at Ferrari came to an abrupt halt. 

"It is more a matter of curiosity," he explains."I am extremely excited about the project and am looking forward to it. Nobody can give you guarantees, but the term curiosity already contains a lot of positive energy. And you can trust them," said the 33-year-old German to Frankfurter Rundschau. 

Aston Martin returns to F1 after 61 years with Sebastian Vettel as its lead driver and brand ambassador 

He also said that there were many reasons for his exit at Ferrari after five years. "It ended up not working for a variety of reasons. And then, of course, the euphoria also decreases," he said. 

Vettel's star at Ferrari started to fade after two failed attempts to beat Lewis Hamilton in the Mercedes in 2017 and 2018, he was handily usurped by Charles Leclerc in his first year at Ferrari. When the 2020 season was delayed Vettel was informed that his contract will not be renewed and instead Ferrari hired Carlos Sainz Jr making its youngest driver line-up in decades. 

Vettel is the third most successful F1 driver of all time after Michael Schumacher and Lewis Hamilton 

Racing Point jumped upon the opportunity to sign a four-time world champion and activated a clause in Sergio Perez's contract to end the relationship earlier to get the German onboard. Vettel joins Aston Martin which has been rebranded from Racing Point as just, not the lead driver, but also as the global brand ambassador for the iconic British sports car brand. 

