carandbike logo
search

F1: Verstappen & Russell To Be Mercedes Pair For 2022? 

While Verstappen joining Mercedes is predicated on Hamilton either not renewing his contract or retiring

Sahil Gupta By  Sahil Gupta | Updated:
eye
0  Views
The Mercedes team has had Hamilton and Bottas as its lead drivers since 2017 expand View Photos
The Mercedes team has had Hamilton and Bottas as its lead drivers since 2017

Highlights

  • The McLaren boss believes Hamilton will retire post 2021
  • Brown believes Hamilton to be the favourite for the 2021 season
  • He could be replaced by Max Verstappen who is the Red Bull star driver

McLaren racing boss Zak Brown has made a bold prediction for 2022 which could potentially shake up the drivers market massively. Zak Brown has said that he believes that Max Verstappen and George Russell will be the new driver pair for the silver arrows next year in the case Lewis Hamilton is able to secure the record-breaking 8th world title in 2021. 

lv7fvro8

Verstappen won the last race of the 2020 season and he is tipped to be one of the favourites for the 2021 season 

"I think you will see Max and George there in 2022. I think that is the obvious conclusion. Lewis wins title No 8 this year and is the winningest driver (most successful) in every category; they have a one-year deal with him. George is coming out of his deal and Max has a deal he comes out of", Brown explained to the Daily Mail.

Brown of course is alluding to the fact that Hamilton just has a one year contract with Mercedes in 2021 and he has interests outside of F1. The Briton is also 36 years old already and will be 37 in 2022. At the same time, Valtteri Bottas, Hamilton's teammate also is out of a contract next year. 

el63q17s

George Russell replaced Lewis Hamilton when he was down with COVID 19 and almost won the race 

0 Comments

Max Verstappen is tied to Red Bull on a long term contract but he has a performance clause that reportedly allows him to exit the contract with the car isn't fast enough. While Verstappen joining Mercedes is predicated on Hamilton either not renewing his contract or retiring, Russell has a more sure shot chance of joining the Mercedes team in the case Bottas isn't able to improve his competitiveness in 2021. 

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

New Car Models

x
2021 Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine India Launch Highlights: Price, Features, Specifications, Images
2021 Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine India Launch Highlights: Price, Features, Specifications, Images
Volkswagen India Eyeing 3 Per Cent Market Share With New Products
Volkswagen India Eyeing 3 Per Cent Market Share With New Products
2021 Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace Unveiled
2021 Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace Unveiled
Aston Martin Vantage F1 Edition Debuts Globally
Aston Martin Vantage F1 Edition Debuts Globally
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities