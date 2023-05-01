F1: Williams Boss Vowles “Encouraged” By The Start Of The Season For The Team

Not unlike the past few seasons, Williams currently sits at the bottom of the constructor’s championship standings after 3 rounds, with just 1 point to its name. However, the team has greatly improved compared to its past performances and has produced a car that can run in the points frequently, if not in all the races. The performance hasn’t quite materialised for the team yet though, as Alex Albon only managed to score 1 point in the opening race of the season, and he along with his rookie teammate Logan Sargeant have failed to score since. Albon was running as high as P6 in the Australian GP on the back of a great qualifying, before crashing out.

Talking about the team’s performance & situation in a video in the official Williams F1 website, team principal James Vowlesw said, “We’re three rounds through this 23-race season and encouraging, I think, is the primary word that comes to mind. We’ve been there or thereabouts and [with] the ability to fight for points at every single one of those rounds so far, and that will continue as we go forward [to] the next few races. We have Baku coming up, and again, I think [it’s] a track that should suit the capability of our car.”

“Whilst we sit here 10th in the championship with just a point to our name, it’s not a fair reflection of the work that’s gone into this car so far this year, and the performance that the car can certainly have track on track,” he added.

The team’s driver Alex Albon currently sits in P18 with the single point he’s scored, followed by Logan Sargeant in P19, who is yet to score a point. The only other driver who’s also yet to score is AlphaTauri’s rookie driver Nyck De Vries, who made his move to Formula 1 from Formula E, after having won the championship once.



