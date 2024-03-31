Login
Facelifted Renault Captur To Be Unveiled on April 4

The new model is expected to receive a range of cosmetic tweaks and new features over its predecessor
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on March 31, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Expected to feature cosmetic tweaks over its predecessor.
  • Likely to receive a larger 9.3-inch infotainment system.
  • To retain the 1.6-litre E-Tech full-hybrid powertrain.

Renault is all set to roll out a facelift for its popular Captur model. The facelifted model will be unveiled on April 4 2024. Since its debut in 2013, Renault has sold over two million units of the Captur across 90 countries. 

 

Also Read: Nissan Magnite Facelift Spotted Testing

The facelifted Captur is expected to feature a more aggressive front end with a revamped front grille. While retaining its distinctive C-shaped taillights, the rear of the vehicle will see only minor revisions. Inside the cabin, significant upgrades are expected. This might include the introduction of a larger 9.3-inch infotainment system and a 10-inch instrument panel across more trim levels.

 

Also Read: Nissan Unveils Limited-Edition GT-R T-spec Takumi, Skyline Special Editions

 

Under the hood, the revised Captur may not feature the conventional pure-petrol powertrains in the UK market. The existing 1.6-litre E-Tech full-hybrid configuration will continue to power the Captur, with the possibility of a modified plug-in hybrid variant.

 

While the Captur will share its CMF-B underpinnings with the Clio, Renault has hinted at the potential for even more efficient petrol-based hybrid powertrains, developed in collaboration with Chinese conglomerate Geely.

 

Also Read: Honda And Nissan Join Hands To Explore Co-Development Of EVs

Back in 2020, Renault has discontinued Captur in the Indian market. As a result, it is highly uncertain that the facelift model will hit the Indian market. 

 

Written by:- Ronit Agarwal

 

Image Source

# Renault# Renault Captur# Renault Captur Facelift# Cars
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

