Facelifted Renault Captur To Be Unveiled on April 4

Renault is all set to roll out a facelift for its popular Captur model. The facelifted model will be unveiled on April 4 2024. Since its debut in 2013, Renault has sold over two million units of the Captur across 90 countries.

Also Read: Nissan Magnite Facelift Spotted Testing

The facelifted Captur is expected to feature a more aggressive front end with a revamped front grille. While retaining its distinctive C-shaped taillights, the rear of the vehicle will see only minor revisions. Inside the cabin, significant upgrades are expected. This might include the introduction of a larger 9.3-inch infotainment system and a 10-inch instrument panel across more trim levels.

Also Read: Nissan Unveils Limited-Edition GT-R T-spec Takumi, Skyline Special Editions

Under the hood, the revised Captur may not feature the conventional pure-petrol powertrains in the UK market. The existing 1.6-litre E-Tech full-hybrid configuration will continue to power the Captur, with the possibility of a modified plug-in hybrid variant.

While the Captur will share its CMF-B underpinnings with the Clio, Renault has hinted at the potential for even more efficient petrol-based hybrid powertrains, developed in collaboration with Chinese conglomerate Geely.

Also Read: Honda And Nissan Join Hands To Explore Co-Development Of EVs

Back in 2020, Renault has discontinued Captur in the Indian market. As a result, it is highly uncertain that the facelift model will hit the Indian market.

Written by:- Ronit Agarwal

Image Source