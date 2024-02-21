Factory Ducati Duo Dominate The Final Qatar Test As Bagnaia Smashes Track Record

The MotoGP pre-season testing for 2024 came to an electrifying close at Qatar's Lusail circuit, with reigning champion Francesco Bagnaia stealing the show by obliterating the lap record.

Bagnaia's remarkable performance on the final day capped off a successful testing period, following his previous dominance at Sepang. His staggering lap time of 1 minute and 50.952 seconds, achieved with two hours remaining, shattered the previous record (set only last season) by a solid eight-tenths of a second.

The ideal track conditions paved the way for record-breaking performances from several riders. However, only Bagnaia's teammate, Enea Bastianini, managed to come within striking distance, trailing by just a tenth of a second.

Amidst Ducati's stellar performance, Aleix Espargaro continued to impress for Aprilia, securing the third spot despite a minor crash that momentarily halted proceedings. His teammates, Raul Fernandez and Maverick Vinales, closely followed in fifth and sixth positions, respectively.

Marc Marquez, on a 2023-spec Ducati, showcased remarkable progress in single-lap pace, finishing fourth overall. However, his day was marred by a late crash at Turn 4, though he remained optimistic about his overall performance.

Italian bikes dominated the top 10 standings, with Ducatis and Aprilias occupying most positions. Brad Binder, representing KTM, made a notable entry into the top 10, finishing ninth overall.

Fabio Quartararo emerged as the leading Yamaha rider in 14th place, shedding light on the ongoing challenges facing the Yamaha team in terms of single-lap speed.

Honda faced its share of difficulties, with Joan Mir contending with illness and a late fall, ultimately finishing 19th overall. Despite these challenges, Johann Zarco emerged as the top Honda representative.

With the testing phase concluded, anticipation mounts for the upcoming MotoGP season, set to commence at Lusail in early March. Bagnaia's record-breaking performance and Ducati's strong showing have set the stage for an exciting and fiercely competitive championship battle as the reigning world champion cements himself as the favourite for a third consecutive title.