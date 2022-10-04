FADA Sales September 2022: Auto Industry Sales Grow 10.94 Per Cent

FADA released vehicle retail data for the month of September 2022 revealing an overall year-on-year sales growth of 10.94 per cent for the auto industry. While most segments were in the green overall sales were still down compared to pre-pandemic 2019 by 3.80 per cent. The lower sales in part was due to the two-wheeler industry which while posting a growth over September 2021 was still below the levels set in 2020 and pre-pandemic 2019.

Commenting on how September’22 performed, FADA President, Manish Raj Singhania said, “Auto Retail for the month of September’22 saw an overall growth of 11%. September witnessed both, the inauspicious period of Shradh (a.k.a Pitru Paksha) from 10-25th September and festive period which began with Navratri on 26th September. Due to this, the full potential for the month was not realised as it should have been.”

“When compared with September’19, a pre-covid month, total vehicle retails continue to fall by -4% but narrowed the gap from previous months. PV segment continues to show extremely healthy figures by growing 44%. 3W, Tractor and CV also closed in green with an increase of 6%, 37% and 17% respectively. The 2W segment is yet to show signs of any revival as it remains a drag by falling as much as -14%,” he added.

Coming to the individual segments, passenger vehicles continued to show positive growth with 2,60,556 units sold as against 2,37,502 units in September 2021. The segment posted a growth of 9.71 per cent year-on-year though sales were up a notable 44.47 per cent from pre-pandemic September 2019.

In terms of individual carmakers, Maruti stayed firmly in the top spot followed by Hyundai in second. Tata stood a close third with Mahindra and Kia rounding out the top 5 manufacturers.

Two-wheeler sales also grew 9.02 per cent year-on-year though numbers were down 3.91 per cent as compared to 2020 and down 14.05 per cent as compared to pre-pandemic 2019. FADA attributed rising input costs driving up prices and expensive vehicle loans as a factor leading to the segment’s sales remaining below pre-pandemic levels.

The big news in the segment was Honda overtaking Hero in the sales chart to become the best-selling two-wheeler manufacturer in the month. TVS and Bajaj remained firmly in third and fourth with Royal Enfield sitting fifth ahead of Suzuki.

The three-wheeler segment too witnessed sales grow year-on-year and over pre-pandemic levels. The growth was backed by a rising demand for electric three wheelers while sales of ICE variants showed signs of sliding.

Commercial vehicle sales grew by 18.87 per cent year-on-year and 16.89 per cent over pracademic 2019. Tractor sales meanwhile were down 1.49 per cent year-on-year though still higher than pre-pandemic 2019.

Moving to October 2022, FADA said that it expected PV sales to pick-up with the festive season to set into full swing during the month. The association said that it expected the festive season to be the best in a decade for the passenger car market and while two-wheeler sales were also forecasted to grow overall industry sales could still remain below pre-pandemic levels.