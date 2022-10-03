Two-Wheeler Sales September 2022: Honda Motorcycle And Scooter India Records 7.6 Per Cent Growth

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) today announced its sales numbers for the month of September 2022. The company sold 518,559 units last month recording a growth of 7.60 per cent when compared to 4,81,908 units sold in the same month a year ago. HMSI's domestic sales went up by 5.44 per cent selling 4,88,924 units last month as compared to 4,63,683 units sold in the corresponding month a year ago. In the same month, its exports witnessed an uptick of 62.60 per cent at 29,635 units as against 18,225 units exported in the same month last year.

Commenting on company's positive sales in the run up to the festivities, Atsushi Ogata, Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India said, "The auto-industry registered a strong demand force in the 2nd quarter as this momentum continues to rise with the on-going festival celebration. All our dealerships are witnessing a visible rise in physical walk-ins as well as customer enquiries. With an exciting range of model line-up across segments to choose from, we are all set to delight our customers this festive season."

In terms of year-to-date sales, HMSI registered a growth of 35 per cent selling 25,22,552 units in the April 2022 - September 2022 period.