  • Home
  • News
  • Ferrari Appoints Bendetto Vigna As CEO, Succesor To Louis Camilleri 

Ferrari Appoints Bendetto Vigna As CEO, Succesor To Louis Camilleri 

Ferrari was also said to be courting former Apple executive Sir Jonathan Ive and its current CFO Luca Maestri
authorBy Sahil Gupta
09-Jun-21 03:27 PM IST
Ferrari Appoints Bendetto Vigna As CEO, Succesor To Louis Camilleri  banner
Highlights
  • Bendetto Vigna will take over as CEO from John Elkann
  • John Elkann's Exor ha a controllling stake in Ferrari
  • Elkann's family also has a large stake in Stellantis

Just before the last Formula 1 race of 2020 in Abu Dhabi, shocking news poured through the paddock that Ferrari's CEO Louis Camilleri was stepping down with immediate effect. The news had come out of nowhere as Ferrari apart from its F1 operation was doing very well and Camilleri who was a long time board member had just been there for 2 and half years, replacing the towering Sergio Marchionne. Chairman and Agnelli family scion John Elkann had assumed the role of interim CEO, but now Ferrari has appointed Benedetto Vigna as its new CEO. The 52-year-old Vigna comes from outside Maranello. He joins on September 1 from STMicroelectronics, where he is currently the president of Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group, basically the company's most profitable business in 2020. 

"It's a special honour to be joining Ferrari as its CEO and I do so with an equal sense of excitement and responsibility. Excitement at the great opportunities that are there to be captured. And with a profound sense of responsibility towards the extraordinary achievements and capabilities of the men and women of Ferrari, to all the company's stakeholders and to everyone around the world for whom Ferrari is such a unique passion," Benedetto Vigna said at the announcement. 

"We are delighted to welcome Benedetto Vigna as our new Ferrari CEO. His deep understanding of the technologies driving much of the change in our industry, and his proven innovation, business-building and leadership skills, will further strengthen Ferrari and its unique story of passion and performance in the exciting era ahead," said John Elkann who is Ferrari's chairman and the CEO of Exor the holding company which has majority stakes in Ferrari and Stellantis. 

p3qaara8

(John Elkann  was appointed chairman of Ferrari, and replaced Sergio Marchionne)

This is a clear indicator that Ferrari wants to adopt modern technologies as a part of its future. Right now of all the big-ticket supercar makers, Ferrari will be the last one to electrify in 2025. It is also making SUVs now. Like most carmakers, Ferrari hasn't been insulated from the global semiconductor crisis which to has been a concern. The hiring of Vigna who is a veteran of the semiconductor industry will help navigate Ferrari's transformation. 

The plan is "to ensure Ferrari continues to build on its leadership position as the creator of the world's most beautiful and technically advanced cars. His unique knowledge gained over 26 years working at the heart of the semiconductor industry that is rapidly transforming the automotive sector will accelerate Ferrari's ability to pioneer the application of next-generation technologies," said Ferrari in a statement. 

This shift comes at a time when Ferrari is seeing an upturn in its F1 fortunes with the team getting pole for two consecutive races, getting a P2 in Monaco and has a P3 in the constructor's championship ahead of McLaren. 

Ferrari was also said to be courting former Apple Chief Design Officer Sir Jonathan Ive and Apple's current CFO Luca Maestri but seems like it has settled in on a lower profile executive in Vigna who admittedly is also Italian. 
Related Articles
2023 Ferrari Purosangue Breaks Cover With A V12, Rivals The Lamborghini Urus
2023 Ferrari Purosangue Breaks Cover With A V12, Rivals The Lamborghini Urus
3 days ago
Ferrari Recalls 24,000 Cars In USA For Potential Brake Failure
Ferrari Recalls 24,000 Cars In USA For Potential Brake Failure
1 month ago
F1: Verstappen Storms To Hungarian GP Victory As Ferrari Throws Away Points
F1: Verstappen Storms To Hungarian GP Victory As Ferrari Throws Away Points
2 months ago
Ferrari To Churn Out Gas Guzzlers On Its Slow Road To Electric
Ferrari To Churn Out Gas Guzzlers On Its Slow Road To Electric
2 months ago

Top trending

1Citroen C5 Aircross
Citroen C5 Aircross
2Mercedes-AMG EQS
Mercedes-AMG EQS
5000+ Certified Used Cars Near Youline
Shop from India's Largest
Collection of Certified Cars

Quick Links

Used Cars Under 5 Lakh
Used Cars Under 8 Lakh
Used Cars Under 10 Lakh
Used Cars Under 20 Lakh
Used Cars Above 20 Lakh