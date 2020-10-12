Ferrari Getting An All-New Engine For 2021 F1 Season 

The root cause of Ferrari's major loss of performance in 2020 has been its engine which is massively down on power after being by far the most powerful unit on the grid in 2018 and 2019. And it seems like Ferrari has got on top of that issue with an all-new power unit which will be at the heart of the prancing horse if one were to believe its team principal Mattia Binotto.

"Next year we will have a completely new engine that has been running on the bench for months and providing a good response," team boss Mattia Binotto said on the sidelines of the Eifel GP.

Ferrari is looking to get on top of the grid like before

Photo Credit: AFP

Binotto though warned that the new power unit was no silver bullet to Ferrari beat the Mercedes team.

"Closing the gap to Mercedes will be practically impossible next year, but the goal is certainly to be much more competitive than we are at the moment," Binotto warned.



The Scuderia Ferrari team has brought some new updates to its cars in the last two races which have improved the competitiveness of the package. The updates have reduced the drag and which has also unlocked some extra power for the cars. Though still even at the Eifel GP, Charles Leclerc just managed P7 will Sebastian Vettel was again out of the points in P11.

Ferrari is still struggling to compete with Racing Point, Renault and McLaren

Photo Credit: AFP

Ferrari has more parts coming in which will focus on the diffuser that will also define the development path for the 2021 car.

"We have some parts to complete the package in two weeks, and everything is a refinement of the current project aimed at finding confirmation for the path to take for 2021," said Binotto who has been Ferrari's team principal for a tumultuous two years.

