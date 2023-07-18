Ferrari Purosangue scale model by Amalgam Rs. 17,06,134

  • Home
Amalgam Collection unveils stunning 1:8 scale Ferrari Purosangue
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
18-Jul-23 07:02 PM IST
Highlights
  • ● Only 199 pieces are available
  • ● Single scale model takes 300 hours to complete
  • ● Features bespoke materials and quality work

Amalgam Collection has recently unveiled its stunning 1:8 scale model measuring 24 inches long and is a replica of the Ferrari Purosangue. To recreate the Purosangue in miniature form, Amalgam utilised original CAD designs, paint codes, and material specifications sourced directly from Ferrari. It also has castings, photo-etchings and CNC-machined metal components.

 


Limited to just 199 pieces, each Purosangue scale model requires 300 hours of craftsmanship. The base scale model is priced at over $15,000 (Rs 12,30,591), while the Bespoke edition is available at $20,795 (Rs 17,06,134), where customers to pick their preferred paint shade, interior colour, wheel style, and calliper colour.


Amalgam Collection has a reputation for producing high-quality scale models, having previously recreated other exotic vehicles such as the Bugatti Veyron and Aston Martin DB5.

 

Written by:- Ronit Agarwal

