Ferrari FXX-K Evo Wind Tunnel Model Up For Auction

Devoid of an engine, the model is expected to be auctioned off for a price between Rs. 2.58 crore and Rs. 3.28 crore, without reserve
By Carandbike Team

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on December 31, 2023

  • The 1:2 scale model was used in the final phase of the aerodynamic development for the original car.
  • Expected to be auctioned off at a price between Rs. 2.58 crore and Rs. 3.28 crore, without reserve.
  • 40 other cars will be auctioned off on January 2024 in Paris.

The 1:2 scale model FXX-K Evo used during the final phase of aerodynamic development at the Ferrari factory is set to be auctioned by RM Sotheby on January 31, 2024, in Paris. Measuring 1100 x 2600 mm, this unique model, though devoid of an engine, is expected to be auctioned off for a price between Rs. 2.58 crore and Rs. 3.28 crore, without reserve.

 

Launched in 2015, the Ferrari FXX-K was the successor to the Enzo-based Ferrari FXX. This model has surpassed its predecessor in terms of power and technological advancements. Building on the LaFerrari’s lineage, the full-sized car had several enhancements over the former, notably an exclusive aero package aimed at redefining aerodynamic capabilities. The brand also unveiled the FXX-K Evo later, with a 23 per cent increase in downforce as a result of various modifications.

 

Aside from the scale model, 40 other cars will be auctioned off in January 2024 in Paris. These include cars from the likes of Lamborghini, Maserati, Bugatti, Porsche, Koenigsegg, McLaren, Ford, BMW, Aston Martin, and Mercedes-Benz, and more. 

Kawasaki To Launch Ninja ZX-6R In India Tomorrow
Kawasaki To Launch Ninja ZX-6R In India Tomorrow
By Jafar Rizvi
-7078 second ago

The Ninja ZX-6R made its first appearance in India at the IBW 2023.

Wardwizard Signs MoU With Gujarat Government For e-Vehicle Hub Valued At Rs. 2,000 Crore
Wardwizard Signs MoU With Gujarat Government For e-Vehicle Hub Valued At Rs. 2,000 Crore
By Carandbike Team
-5707 second ago

The MoU is valued at Rs 2,000 crore and will see the company establish Vadodara as the centre for electric vehicles, and will help create over 6,000 new jobs

Tesla India Plant Could Be Set Up In Gujarat - Report
Tesla India Plant Could Be Set Up In Gujarat - Report
By Carandbike Team
-4713 second ago

A recent report suggests that Tesla could officially announce its India plans at the Vibrant Gujarat Summit with CEO Elon Musk also in attendance.

Aprilia RS 457 Accessories List Revealed
Aprilia RS 457 Accessories List Revealed
By Jafar Rizvi
-4276 second ago

Aprilia is offering both track- and touring-oriented accessories that cover items such as a taller windscreen, a heel guard, a front-axle protector, and more.

Bhavish Aggarwal Moots Ola S1 Electric Scooter Rental Service
Bhavish Aggarwal Moots Ola S1 Electric Scooter Rental Service
By Carandbike Team
-368 second ago

Ola Electric CEO Bhavish Aggarwal. who is currently in Goa and rented an S1 Pro, hinted at the possibility of a rental service in tourist cities.

Here's What The Next-Gen Maruti Suzuki Dzire Could Look Like
Here's What The Next-Gen Maruti Suzuki Dzire Could Look Like
By Jafar Rizvi
-172 second ago

The next-gen Maruti Suzuki Dzire has been rendered based on the 4th-gen Swift.

Toyota's Daihatsu Stops Production In Japan Over Rigged Safety Test Probe
Toyota's Daihatsu Stops Production In Japan Over Rigged Safety Test Probe
By Jafar Rizvi
1 minute ago

Daihatsu ceases domestic production in Japan amid revelations of a safety scandal involving rigged tests spanning over three decades.

HW Electro Puzzle Kei Electric Van With Solar Panels To Be Launched In The US
HW Electro Puzzle Kei Electric Van With Solar Panels To Be Launched In The US
By Carandbike Team
15 minutes ago

It comes with built-in solar panels that are capable of charging the battery

Ather 450 Apex India Launch On January 6, 2024
Ather 450 Apex India Launch On January 6, 2024
By Jaiveer Mehra
43 minutes ago

The Apex will be the third derivative of the current 450 series and is set to only be available in limited numbers.

Honda To Preview Next-Gen EV Series At 2024 CES in Las Vegas
Honda To Preview Next-Gen EV Series At 2024 CES in Las Vegas
By Carandbike Team
2 hours ago

Honda will reveal an electric vehicle concept with a distinct wedge-shaped body at the 2024 CES in Las Vegas on January 9

Limited Edition Ferrari 296 GT3 Scale Model Costs As Much As A Maruti Grand Vitara
Limited Edition Ferrari 296 GT3 Scale Model Costs As Much As A Maruti Grand Vitara
By Carandbike Team
3 days ago

This 1:8 scale model is limited to only 199 units and costs $18,000 (around Rs 15 lakh)

New Ferrari Hypercar ‘F250’ Spotted Testing; Likely To Come With A Hybrid Powertrain
New Ferrari Hypercar ‘F250’ Spotted Testing; Likely To Come With A Hybrid Powertrain
By Carandbike Team
1 month ago

The upcoming Ferrari hypercar will replace the LaFerrari and could get a hybrid engine in place of the V12 as the brand moves towards an electrified era

1962 Ferrari 250 GTO Is The Most Expensive Ferrari To Be Sold At Auction
1962 Ferrari 250 GTO Is The Most Expensive Ferrari To Be Sold At Auction
By Carandbike Team
1 month ago

The 1962 250 GTO, once raced by Scuderia Ferrari sold at auction for $ 51.7 million.

F1: Ferrari Unveils 1970s Inspired Livery For 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix
F1: Ferrari Unveils 1970s Inspired Livery For 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix
By Carandbike Team
1 month ago

Ferrari unveils a special livery for its SF-23 Formula 1 car, paying tribute to its American racing history, particularly the iconic Ferrari 312B driven by Mario Andretti in 1971.

Jaipur To Delhi In An 819 Bhp Rocketship: Ferrari 296 GTB Driven
Jaipur To Delhi In An 819 Bhp Rocketship: Ferrari 296 GTB Driven
By Dhruv Attri
1 month ago

We flew down to Jaipur for the Ferrari Weekender, a meet up of Ferrari owners for a weekend of fun, food and fast cars

