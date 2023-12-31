Ferrari FXX-K Evo Wind Tunnel Model Up For Auction
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
Published on December 31, 2023
- The 1:2 scale model was used in the final phase of the aerodynamic development for the original car.
- Expected to be auctioned off at a price between Rs. 2.58 crore and Rs. 3.28 crore, without reserve.
- 40 other cars will be auctioned off on January 2024 in Paris.
The 1:2 scale model FXX-K Evo used during the final phase of aerodynamic development at the Ferrari factory is set to be auctioned by RM Sotheby on January 31, 2024, in Paris. Measuring 1100 x 2600 mm, this unique model, though devoid of an engine, is expected to be auctioned off for a price between Rs. 2.58 crore and Rs. 3.28 crore, without reserve.
Also Read: Limited Edition Ferrari 296 GT3 Scale Model Costs As Much As A Maruti Grand Vitara
Launched in 2015, the Ferrari FXX-K was the successor to the Enzo-based Ferrari FXX. This model has surpassed its predecessor in terms of power and technological advancements. Building on the LaFerrari’s lineage, the full-sized car had several enhancements over the former, notably an exclusive aero package aimed at redefining aerodynamic capabilities. The brand also unveiled the FXX-K Evo later, with a 23 per cent increase in downforce as a result of various modifications.
Also Read: Actor Nayanthara's Husband Gifts Her A Mercedes-Maybach For Her Birthday
Aside from the scale model, 40 other cars will be auctioned off in January 2024 in Paris. These include cars from the likes of Lamborghini, Maserati, Bugatti, Porsche, Koenigsegg, McLaren, Ford, BMW, Aston Martin, and Mercedes-Benz, and more.
