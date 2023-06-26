Piero Ferrari Personalises His Purosangue, Inspired By Enzo Ferrari’s 400 Superamerica

Piero Ferrari, the son of the Italian supercar marque’s founder, Enzo Ferrari, has given a personal touch to his Ferrari Purosangue by choosing a unique colour called Verde Dora, which means Dora Green. Interestingly, this colour is the same shade as the one used on his father's Ferrari 400 Superamerica, a famous Ferrari model from 60 years ago.

Piero Ferrari worked closely with the Tailor-Made designers to ensure that his Purosangue reflected the spirit of his father's iconic car

The 400 Superamerica, owned and driven by Enzo Ferrari himself during 1961–62, had several distinctive features that set it apart from the regular production car. Notably, the design of the front and rear suspensions did not bear the manufacturer's name. The car also had a more powerful engine, a V12 with 335 bhp designed by Gioachino Colombo and a displacement of around 4000 cc.

Now, Piero Ferrari has connected the past and present by personalising his Purosangue, inspired by his father's 400 Superamerica. The Verde Dora colour chosen for the Purosangue gives it a present-day look. Inside the car, a sense of sporting luxury is created with Jade brown leather seats and carbon-fibre inserts on the dashboard and fascia.

Powering the Ferrari Purosangue is a monstrous 6.5-litre V12

Powering the Ferrari Purosangue is a monstrous 6.5-litre V12. The naturally aspirated motor develops 715 bhp at 7,750 rpm and 716 Nm of peak torque at 6,250 rpm. The engine is paired with an 8-speed dual-clutch transmission. The Purosangue goes from 0 to 100 kmph in 3.3 seconds and has a top speed of 310 kmph.

