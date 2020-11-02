Ford Mustang Mach-E To Feature Active Drive Assist With Hands Free 

Ford is finally preparing to start deliveries of its first EV — the Mustang Mach-E and now the legendary carmaker has shared some details of its self driving capability. Its active drive assist technology which is part of the Ford co-pilot 360 suite will enable hands free driving but the user's attention will be required for the same. This technology is similar to GM's Super Cruise technology which is deployed one pre-mapped highways and it relies on a driving facing camera to ensure the driver is paying attention on the road and is not distracted doing something else.

The Mustang Mach-E features limited self driving technology

“Available Active Drive Assist builds upon available Intelligent Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop-and-Go Lane Centering and Speed Sign Recognition. It allows you to operate your vehicle hands-free while the driver is monitored by a driver-facing camera to make sure you're keeping your eyes on the road, with the potential for more enhancements in the future. This feature is available on pre-qualified sections of divided highways called Hands-Free Zones that make up over 100,000 miles of North American roads,” Ford said in a statement.

On the Mach-E it will also be standard on some of the trims, and on some it will be offered as a $3,200 upgrade package which also adds features like a 360-degree camera, heated front seats and heated steering wheel. This will also not be available at launch but rather will be offered as a Tesla like over the air update.

The Ford Mustang Mach-E gets a 15.5 inch touchscreen system with the latest generation of SYNC connectivity

Ford has huge plans for the technology and it will be in over 100,000 vehicles within the first year as the company prepares to introduce it on the Mach-E and also the F-150 pickup truck. Both cars are scheduled for launch in the third quarter of 2021. It should be made clear, this is not full self-driving capability something what Tesla is starting to tout with its new autopilot beta update and what Waymo's vehicle's provide.

