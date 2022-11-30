Ford's Shuttered Unit Argo Lays Off 78 Employees In Austin -Govt Notice

Argo AI, the now shut self-driving technology unit of Ford and Volkswagen, will lay off 78 employees in Austin on Tuesday, according to a notice to the Texas Workforce Commission.

The Pittsburg-based Argo AI earlier this year commenced driverless operations in Austin and Miami.

Ford said last week it will wind down Argo, saying creating self-driving "robotaxis" will be "harder than putting a man on the moon."

Ford and Volkswagen said some Argo personnel will be offered positions with the automakers.

Argo referred questions to Ford and Volkswagen.