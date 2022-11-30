  • Home
  • News
  • Ford's Shuttered Unit Argo Lays Off 78 Employees In Austin -Govt Notice

Ford's Shuttered Unit Argo Lays Off 78 Employees In Austin -Govt Notice

The Pittsburg-based Argo AI earlier this year commenced driverless operations in Austin and Miami.
authorBy Reuters
30-Nov-22 01:07 PM IST
Ford's Shuttered Unit Argo Lays Off 78 Employees In Austin -Govt Notice banner

Argo AI, the now shut self-driving technology unit of Ford and Volkswagen, will lay off 78 employees in Austin on Tuesday, according to a notice to the Texas Workforce Commission.

The Pittsburg-based Argo AI earlier this year commenced driverless operations in Austin and Miami.

Ford said last week it will wind down Argo, saying creating self-driving "robotaxis" will be "harder than putting a man on the moon."

Ford and Volkswagen said some Argo personnel will be offered positions with the automakers.

Argo referred questions to Ford and Volkswagen.

Newly Added Used Cars

line-horizontal
View All
Related Articles
Ford: U.S. Should Ease 'Foreign Entity' Rules So That More EVs Get Tax Credits
Ford: U.S. Should Ease 'Foreign Entity' Rules So That More EVs Get Tax Credits
9 days ago
Ford, Volkswagen-Backed Argo AI To Shut Down- TechCrunch
Ford, Volkswagen-Backed Argo AI To Shut Down- TechCrunch
1 month ago
Volkswagen No Longer Investing In Self-Driving Startup Argo AI
Volkswagen No Longer Investing In Self-Driving Startup Argo AI
1 month ago
Analysis-Ford, VW Pop The Automated-Vehicle Bubble With Argo AI Exit
Analysis-Ford, VW Pop The Automated-Vehicle Bubble With Argo AI Exit
1 month ago

Question Of The Day

What is the ideal speed limit on expressways in your view?

Top Festive Picks

Under 6 Lakh
Between 6 Lakh - 9 Lakh
Between 9 Lakh - 12 Lakh
Between 12 Lakh - 18 Lakh
Above 18 Lakh

Top trending

1Mahindra XUV400
Mahindra XUV400
2Honda Amaze
Honda Amaze
Used Cars by lifestyle
line