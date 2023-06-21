  • Home
Formula E Reveals Provisional Calendar For 2024; Tokyo Added, India Round Not Confirmed

Season 10 will feature 17 races held across 13 locations though not all slots have been confirmed at this point.
21-Jun-23 12:37 PM IST
Highlights
  • Season 10 to host 17 races in 13 locations
  • India return yet to be confirmed at this stage
  • Tokyo to host first ever Formula E race in 2024

Formula E revealed the first provisional race calendar for the 2024 season adding Tokyo to the list of locations. However, the calendar makes no mention of a return to India at this point though three locations for races are still to be decided. Formula E held its first-ever race in India in the ongoing Season 9. The race was held in Hyderabad in February 2023. The organisers are yet to confirm the locations for the races that will be held on February 10 and 24 respectively and a third one that's slated for late-May 2024.

India is yet to be confirmed as one of the locations for the 2024 season.

 

Season 10 is expected to start on January 2024 with the first race in Mexico City, Mexico followed by the night race in Saudi Arabia. New to the series will be the seventh-round race in Tokyo, Japan, which is slated for March 30, 2024. The race will be held near the Tokyo International Exhibition Centre near Tokyo Bay. 

 

Speaking on the provisional race calendar, Alberto Longo, Co-Founder & Chief Championship Officer, Formula E, said, “We are excited to take Formula E to the streets of Tokyo next season. It is an iconic world city providing the perfect backdrop to showcase the unique qualities of our sport and will capture global attention. The Season 10 calendar represents our ongoing mission to create a dynamic schedule of new cities hosting races for the first or second time like Tokyo, São Paulo and Portland alongside established hosts like Berlin, Rome, London, Monaco, Diriyah and now Jakarta.”

Berlin returns to the Formula E calendar for the 10th straight season in 2024.

 

Berlin will be hosting its 10th Formula E race in 10 seasons, the only location featured in all seasons. Sao Paulo meanwhile will host its second Formula E race in two years with the location added to the calendar only in 2023.

 

Here is a look at the races for the 2024 season of Formula E:

 

Season 10 Provisional Calendar:

EventRound(s)LocationDate(s)
11Mexico City, MexicoJan 13, 2024
22 &3Diriyah, Saudi ArabiaJan 26 & 27, 2024
34TBDFeb 10, 2024
45TBDFeb 24, 2024
56São Paulo, BrazilMar 16, 2024
67Tokyo, Japan*Mar 30, 2024
78 & 9Rome, ItalyApr 13 & 14, 2024
810Monaco, Principality of MonacoApr 27, 2024
911 & 12Berlin, GermanyMay 11 & 12, 2024
1013TBDMay 25, 2024
1114Jakarta, IndonesiaJun 8, 2024
1215Portland, United StatesJun 29, 2024
1316 & 17London, United KingdomJul 20 & 21, 2024

 

