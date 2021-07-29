GAC Aion V Has A Battery That Can Achieve 80% Charge In 8 Mins

Chinese manufacturer GAC has unveiled its new vehicle the Aion V which reportedly has graphene battery tech that can achieve 80 per cent charge in 8 minutes coming close to the time it takes to refuel a gasoline car. Its 3C and 6C versions have been showcased at its Technology Day even which showcases the cars can recharge at impressive speeds without degrading or damaging the battery. Aion is part of the Guangzhou Automobile Corporation (GAC) and its Aion brand is meant for EVs. It has announced its Aion V SUV which has a 1000 kilometre range thanks to a new breed of graphene battery tech which many believe is still years away from commercialisation, though GAC claims it has cracked the code.

Also Read: China's GAC Says To Roll Out Car With Huawei After 2024

Aion V SUV has a 1000 km range thanks to a new breed of graphene battery tech

It showed off charging technology with the 3C fast charger allowing 0-80 per cent charge in 16 minutes and 30-80 per cent charge in 10 minutes. Its faster 6V charger showed off a 0-80 per cent charge time of just 8 minutes and a 30-80 per cent charge time of 5 minutes.

Interestingly, the charging power for the 481 kW battery while it was at 80 per cent charge. GAC claims that the battery wouldn't be damaged even if it were to live 1,000,000 kilometres. Aion says that these capabilities will debut later this year in September with the Aion V. It will get two variants one with the 3C charger and another with the 6C charger.