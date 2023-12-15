Gensol EV Teases Its First Ever Electric Car; Debut In March 2024

Gensol Electric Vehicles Pvt. Ltd., a subsidiary of Gensol Engineering Limited, released a teaser video of its first ever electric four wheeler. The teaser video gives us a glimpse of the interior and exterior of the model. It is a compact, 2-door, 2-seater EV, which will have a range of 200 kilometres and have a top speed of 80 kmph.

Gensol says that the electric car will offer a host of industry-first features in the segment including moonroof, largest boot space, in-cabin driver assistance technology, fully equipped technology stack, AI-based cloud analytics, and an intuitive unique user experience.

Commenting on the EV teaser clip by Gensol, Anmol Singh Jaggi, Managing Director, Gensol Engineering Ltd. said, “With great pride, we unveil the first glimpse of our new modern car, contributing significantly to the larger mission of decarbonizing the planet. Designed to address the challenges of daily city commuting, our made-in-India all-electric car is poised to revolutionize zero-emission mobility.”

It will be manufactured at Gensol’s state-of-the-art greenfield plant in Chakan, Pune (India), the facility boasts an in-plant testing track and a next-generation end-of-line vehicle testing facility, ensuring that the vehicles meets the highest standards of quality and performance.

Looking at the specs, we believe it will go up against the MG Comet, the smallest electric four-wheeler presently on sale in the country at the moment.