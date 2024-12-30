Login
Gensol Ezio Reverse Electric Trike To Debut At Bharat Mobility Expo 2025

The diminutive 2-door, 2-seat EV was originally previewed back in December 2023.
Calendar-icon

By Jaiveer Mehra

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on December 30, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Gensol EV will offer a range of up to 200 km
  • Will get features such as a sunroof, air conditioning and power windows
  • Two-seat EV to debut at Bharat Mobility Show 2025

Gensol Engineering subsidiary, Gensol Electric Vehicles will unveil its reverse electric trike at Bharat Mobility Expo 2025. The EV, named the Ezio, will be a diminutive two-door, two-seat model and was originally slated to debut earlier this year. Gensol previewed the EV back in December 2023 with the car receiving ARAI certification back in February 2024.

 

Also read: Gensol EV Teases Its First Ever Electric Car; Debut In March 2024

 Gensol Ezio 2

 

The company’s website provides glimpses of the model in a short video that looks to be an updated version of its prior teaser. It reveals a car with diminutive proportions with notable design elements including reflector-type headlights with LED daytime running lamps, alloy wheels, charging ports on the front fenders, a floating roof design and wrap-around tail-lamps.
 

Also read: Solar-Powered Vayve Eva EV To Debut In Production Form At Bharat Mobility Expo 2025
 

Gensol EV LEAD 2

The video also confirms some of the features of the EV such as a sunroof and a large central touchscreen and air conditioning. The video also provides glimpses of the cabin previewing a layered dashboard design with the use of patterned trim finishers, gloss black plastics and a narrow centre console housing the shift lever and power window switches. The company also previously confirmed that the car will come with ‘several industry-first features’ such as in-cabin driver assistance tech, comprehensive technology stack and AI-driven cloud analytics.

 

Also Read: Revealed: All Carmakers, Two-Wheeler Manufacturers That Will Be Present At Auto Expo 2025


 Gensol Ezio 4

 

On the specifications front, Gensol EV previously confirmed that the Ezio will offer a range of up to 200 km on a full charge and hit a top speed of 80 kmph.
 

Also read: Bharat Mobility Expo 2025: Mercedes-Benz Concept CLA To Be Showcased Along With Electric G-Wagen
 

Given its diminutive size, the Gensol EV Ezio could attract buyers wanting a diminutive vehicle to tackle narrow or heavily congested city streets.

