GM To Spend $750 Million To Develop EV Charging Infrastructure Till 2025

As a part of GM's ambition of becoming a fully EV-focused brand it has announced at its "investor day" event that it will be spending $750 million in North America which includes both the US and Canada for the development of EV charging stations. It will start spending on a charging network between now and 2025 coinciding with its promise of launching 30 new electric-only models by 2025.

The charging infrastructure includes covering all domains - home charging, workplace charging, and even public charging stations - so this number is inclusive of all kinds of charging networks.

"Today, GM is announcing an increase in our investment in charging infrastructure to nearly three-quarters of a billion dollars through 2025, significantly increasing GM EV owners' access to reliable Level 2 and fast charging with the superior customer experience of Ultium Charge 360. This investment will accelerate infrastructure buildout across home, workplace, and public charging throughout the US and Canada, and is a key enabler to GM's EV adoption," said Ken Morris, VP of Electric, Autonomous, and Fuel Cell Vehicle Programs at GM.

GM is using new types of batteries which have been branded Ultium

Morris added that the charging experience will revolve around the GM Ultium Charge 360 format. "For the widespread adoption of EVs, GM understands that a convenient and robust charging experience is fundamental. Ultium Charge 360 is our solution that supports EV owners, dealers, and fleets. It integrates our mobile apps, charging networks, services, and products to deliver the best charging experience for GM EV owners at home, at work, or on the go," he added.

GM has an event scheduled for today during the 2nd day of its "investor day" where it will reveal more about its Ultium charging products. It has been using the Ultium brand for its new pouch cell batteries, new drive motors which have been seen in the Hummer EV and now there are services around this brand as well.