GMC Hummer EV To Debut With A Crab Walk On October 20

The new GMC Hummer EV will get something called a crab mode which enhances its off-roading credentials

GMC will start with the production of the Hummer EV in 2021.

We all went gaga over the Hummer EV when GMC confirmed the model in 2019. For startets it's the revival of the iconic Hummer brand and then the electric iteration will churn out over 1000 bhp and a mighty 15,592 Nm of peak torque. Yes! You got that right and we do understand that those numbers sound baffling. The latest news is that after much delay owing to the current pandemic, GMC is finally set to unveil the Hummer EV on October 20.

The Hummer EV will be the first ever electric truck from GM.

Now GMC still has some tricks up its sleeve to build up on the excitement, if those power figures don't impress you. The new Hummer EV will get something called a crab mode. GMC says it enhances its off-roading credentials and dynamics. It lets this mammoth electric pick-up truck move diagonally across the terrain and comes in addition to the four-wheel steering. GMC says that it is "tailor-made for off-roading customers." 

The GMC Hummer will be offered in two body types.

Most likely, the Hummer EV will be offered in two body types- Pick-Up and three-row SUV. It has always been admired for its enormous size and robust demeanour and the EV will too emulate the design language, with many elements being carried over, for instance the bold six-slat grille that adds to the imposing front end. That said, the cabin will be a huge step-up from what we have seen in the Hummer before with high-end materials and big digital displays for instruments and infotainment. Surprisingly, there will be removable roof panels as well adding to its lifestyle vehicle status.

The new GMC Hummer EV will get a crab mode that will enhance its off-roading credentials.

As already said, the GMC Hummer EV will have an output of over 1,000 bhp and a peak torque of 15,592 Nm while the 0-96 kmph sprint will come in 3 seconds and that's supercar territory. It will be the first ever electric truck from GM and also marks the resurrection of the iconic Hummer brand. GMC says that the Hummer EV will retain its incredible off-road capability while having zero emissions and reduced noise.

